NZD/USD pops on confirmation New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem

New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem like Australia, limiting the likelihood of a near-term interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBNZ) in the absence of a n abrupt global economic downturn. The NZD/USD is bid as rate cut bets are trimmed.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:31 PM
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • New Zealand CPI grew 0.5% in Q4, in line with expectations and the weakest increase since late 2020
  • Non-tradable inflation remained sticky, printing a quarterly increase of 1.1%.
  • NZD/USD has rallied following the inflation report. Direction later in the session is likely to be influenced by the performance of Chinese equity markets

New Zealand has a homegrown inflation problem like Australia, limiting the likelihood of a near-term interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBNZ) in the absence of a n abrupt global economic downturn. The NZD/USD is bid as rate cut bets are trimmed.

Domestic price pressures remain elevated

Consumer price inflation (CPI) rose a modest 0.5% in the December quarter, seeing the annual increase decelerate to 4.7%. Both matched market expectations, and while still above the midpoint of the RBNZ’s 1-3% annual inflation target, it mirrors the disinflationary picture seen in other advanced economies around the world before it.

However, upon closer inspection, the subdued quarterly increase revealed the slowdown was driven by weakness in volatile trade prices with non-tradable prices – which reflect domestic factors -- rollicking along at a quarterly pace of 1.1%, three-tenths higher than expectations. Over the year, domestic-driven inflation remained sticky at 5.9%.

Market Outlook AUD/USD

<

NZD/USD has eyes on Chinese equities

The reaction in NZD/USD to the inflation report details was immediate with the pair surging more than 0.4%, printing a bullish engulfing candle on the four-hourly chart in the process. But whether the Kiwi can maintain these domestic-driven gains beyond the short-term is questionable, especially with so many major macro risk events to contend with in the coming days.

Even with the constructive price action, it’s clear FX traders are highly attune to developments in Chinese equities right now, meaning the performance of mainland markets today could play an outsized role in dictating how the NZD/USD fares. The RBNZ will also release its preferred underlying inflation reading – the sectoral factor model – at 3pm Wellington time, providing another risk event to navigate.

nzd Jan 24

On the charts, NZD/USD is attracting bids on dips towards .6066, bouncing off the level on several occasions this week. Below, further support is located at .6000. On the topside, resistance is found at .6133 and again at .6185. While NZD/USD has produced a series of lower highs in recent days, of note, RSI has broken its downtrend dating back to late 2023, suggesting downside momentum is waning. 

Over a longer timeframe, it looks like a head-and-shoulders pattern may also be forming, but that’s something to consider for another day.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: NZD USD FX RBNZ Fundamentals

Latest market news

View more
US dollar bulls resurface, ASX 200 tests well for today: Asian Open
Today 10:25 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI hits $75 - Technical Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Today 04:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA eases from a record high, earnings are in focus
Today 02:13 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Momentum fades for cable as focus turns to key US data
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:47 AM
GBP/JPY teases 2015 high post BOJ, Crude oil eyes $77: European open
Today 05:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZD USD articles

stocks_08
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:57 AM
    NZD/USD breakdown a sign soft landing euphoria may have run its course?
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 15, 2024 10:42 PM
      Australian flag
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 11, 2024 10:33 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        NZ dollar takes flight as RBNZ strike a hawkish tone (NZD/USD, AUD/NZD)
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 29, 2023 02:12 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.