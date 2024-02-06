NZD/USD eyes downtrend test as thoughts shift to China’s stock market rescue

A late flurry of buying after New Zealand’s jobs report sent NZD/USD to the top of the G10 FX leaderboard on Tuesday, leaving in on track for another retest of the downtrend it’s been stuck in throughout the entirety of 2024.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:53 PM
Market chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • NZD/USD was the best performing G10 FX name on Tuesday
  • Big gains in Chinese markets, a softer US dollar and a better-than-expected New Zealand jobs report underpinned the move
  • NZD/USD is likely to be driven by the performance of Chinese financial markets on Wednesday

A late flurry of buying after New Zealand’s jobs report sent NZD/USD to the top of the G10 FX leaderboard on Tuesday, leaving in on track for another retest of the downtrend it’s been stuck in throughout the entirety of 2024.

Already bid on a decline on a decline in US bond yields and massive gains in Chinese equities and yuan earlier in the session, the Kiwi extended its rally against the greenback to over 0.7% on the back of the jobs data which provided no smoking gun for an early rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

New Zealand jobs market slowly softening

Statistics New Zealand said unemployment ticked up a tenth to 4% in the December quarter, well below the 4.3% level expected by economists. The increase in unemployment was capped by a marginal reduction in the estimated labour force participation rate to 71.9%. Labour market underutilisation – which includes both unemployed and underemployed workers – rose by a larger 0.3 percentage points to 10.7%.

Employment growth was a touch firmer than consensus, rising 0.4% from Q3, while private sector wages growth printed at 1%, up two tenths on economist forecasts. From a year earlier, private sector wages grew 3.9%, down from 4.1% in the 12 months to September.

While the New Zealand labour force survey is notoriously volatile at times, at face value, the details of the Q4 report suggests job market conditions were cooling rather than collapsing entering 2024, eroding the case for the RBNZ to start easing policy rates as soon as May.

Market Outlook Central Banks

RBNZ events calendar perking up

RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has an opportunity to guide markets on what he’s thinking when he delivers a speech on ‘The monetary policy remit and 2% inflation’ in a speech on February 16. The RBNZ’s next monetary policy decision arrives on February 28.

NZD/USD eyes downtrend test

Combined with the lower global bond yields, a softer US dollar and big gains in Chinese markets, the jobs data has brought NZD/USD back to within sight of the downtrend it’s been thwarted at on multiple occasions so far this year.

kiwi Feb 7

Given the strong bounce off support around .6050 earlier in the session, the path of least resistance may be higher for the Kiwi, especially should Chinese markets extend their rally today. Even though the basis of that rally is a financial markets ‘rescue’, muscle memory among traders typically aids NZD, AUD and commodities given we’ve become so accustomed to authorities stimulating the real economy since the GFC. At the margin, a higher wealth effect may help boost real world activity should it last beyond a fleeting moment. But that’s a long very bow.

On the topside, downtrend resistance is located at .6130, making that a potential target for longs in the near-term. Should it get there, traders can see how the price interacts at the level before deciding whether to cut, add or reverse their trade. Above, .6160 and .6185 are the levels to watch. Below, support kicks in from .6050. Remember to place a stop below your entry level that fits with an appropriate risk-reward for the trade.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: NZD NZD USD FX RBNZ

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD firms post RBA, ASX 200 eyes on China for sentiment
Yesterday 10:37 PM
Gold Forecast: Commodity Deflation and Wall Street’s Short Positions
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Dollars and Sense: The Short-Term Case for US Dollar Strength
Yesterday 02:32 PM
EUR/USD and US Dollar analysis: Technical Tuesday – February 6, 2024
Yesterday 11:00 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
Yesterday 06:14 AM
China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
Yesterday 02:57 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest NZD articles

NZD/USD: RBNZ not willing to join the pivot party just yet
By:
David Scutt
January 30, 2024 12:25 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    NZD/USD turns lower as the RBNZ hold rates once more
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 4, 2023 01:51 AM
      Research
      The Consensus Calls for the RBNZ to hike by 75bp tomorrow
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 22, 2022 02:15 AM
        NZDUSD remains grounded despite a third straight 50bp RBNZ rate hike
        By:
        July 13, 2022 03:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.