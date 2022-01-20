Nasdaq 100 nearing “correction” territory, 200-day MA in nearly 2 years

This is the first time since the pandemic began that the index has broken conclusively below its 100-day EMA - see what may be coming next!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
January 20, 2022 9:02 PM
Circuit board
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

We tend to focus on shorter-term performance and trends in our articles, but sometimes it pays to take a step back and look at returns over a longer-term perspective. Going back ten years, here are the annual (price-only, no dividends included) returns of the Nasdaq 100 index (US Tech 100):

  • 2012: +18.1%
  • 2013: +36.6%
  • 2014: +19.1%
  • 2015: +9.5%
  • 2016: +7.0%
  • 2017: +32.7%
  • 2018: -0.1%
  • 2019: +39.1%
  • 2020: +48.6% (!!)
  • 2021: +27.2%

All told, the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 has returned an average of 22.5% annually over the last ten years, compared with “just” 14.7% for the broader S&P 500 index, which has had quite an impressive decade of its own.

Against that backdrop of relentless gains, it’s not surprising that Nasdaq 100 bulls may have grown somewhat complacent. Perhaps that’s why the ugly -7% drop to start 2022 has bulls feeling so uneasy. As the chart below shows, this is the first time since the pandemic began that the index has broken conclusively below its 100-day EMA, and the widely-watched 200-day EMA near 15,000 has now come under pressure:

cinaSDAQ10005042022

Source: TradingView, StoneX

See my colleague Josh Warner’s report on Big Tech stocks as part of 2022 Market Outlook!

From a technical perspective, the index remains in a long-term uptrend, and any trader who’s tried to bet against that trend over the last decade has quickly been proven wrong. That said, this dip in the Nasdaq 100 comes at a particularly precarious time; after all, the massive technology stocks that make up a full 45% of its market cap report earnings in the next two weeks:

  • January 25: Microsoft (9.9%)
  • January 26: Tesla (4.3% weight)
  • January 27: Apple (11.8%)
  • February 1(?): Amazon.com (6.9%)
  • February 1: Alphabet / Google (7.2%)
  • February 2: Meta Platforms / Facebook (4.9%)

One way or another, the outlook for the Nasdaq 100 will be much clearer in two weeks. If investors react positively to these behemoths’ earnings and the Nasdaq 100 holds above its 200-day EMA in the 15,000 area, the longer-term uptrend will likely reassert itself. Alternatively, soft earnings reports and/or guidance, confirmed by a break below 15,000, would see the index get off to one of its worst starts in over a decade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nasdaq Tech Stocks US Tech 100 Earnings season

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Today 04:11 AM
Bitcoin bulls eye record highs - but we could see some ‘chop at the top’
Today 03:12 AM
British Pound Analysis: Is GBP/USD Rolling Over after Fed Comments?
Yesterday 08:23 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in nervous trade ahead of inflation data
Yesterday 01:58 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:07 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ negative rate watch shouldn’t rank highly for traders
Yesterday 04:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nasdaq articles

Research
NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 02:14 AM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ remains close to its record high with US data in focus
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 27, 2024 01:31 PM
      USA flag
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
        united_states_04
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 21, 2024 02:14 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.