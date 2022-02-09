﻿

Nasdaq 100: Key levels to watch every 1,000 points

There are key levels of previous support and resistance to watch roughly every 1,000 points - see what they are!

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 9, 2022 6:23 PM
Circuit board
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

After just dodging a “bear market” intraday decline of -20% (at least so far) to start the year, the widely-followed Nasdaq 100 index (US Tech 100) has stabilized in choppy trade below 15,000 over the last week.

Fundamentally speaking, the big factor driving the tech-heavy index in recent weeks has been earnings. Looking at just the most heavily-weighted components of the index, we’ve seen earnings reports beating expectations at Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla, though these gains were partially offset by big misses from Meta and Netflix. Nvidia, with a 3.9% weighting in the index, is expected to report earnings on Wednesday, February 16th after the bell.

The other key fundamental driver to watch when trading the Nasdaq 100 is interest rates. As traders price in the potential for more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, we’ve seen the yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury bond surge from under 1.40% at the start of Christmas week to approach 2.00% this week. As a reminder, rising yields increase the cost of capital for companies and make bonds a (slightly) more compelling alternative for investment funds than equities. While we doubt many traders are directly selling their shares in fast-growing tech behemoths like Apple and Amazon to buy a government bond yielding less than 2%, this shift nonetheless influences flows at the margin.

In any event, the Nasdaq 100 index is trading up by more than 1.5% on the day to regain its 200-day EMA and test the 15,000 area. Moving forward, there are key levels of previous support and resistance to watch roughly every 1,000 points:

  • 16,500: Major resistance near the all-time highs
  • 15,500: Previous-support-turned-resistance from December and January
  • 14,500: Previous support dating back to July, as well as this week’s low
  • 13,700: The year-to-date low

CI_NASDAQ100_LEVELS_TO_WATCH

Source: TradingView, StoneX

Short-term traders may want to mark these levels on their charts and use them as levels to frame trades around in the days and weeks to come (e.g. look for sell opportunities if the index rallies to 15,500, or buy if it breaks above, targeting the next level at 16,500, etc). By understanding the key signposts along the way, traders can keep their bearings and stay on track, even amidst market volatility.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Tech Stocks Nasdaq Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Update
Today 12:00 PM
DJIA, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Indices Falter on War Fears
Today 04:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: US dollar rallies on inflation and Middle East jitters
Yesterday 12:00 PM
DJIA analysis: Risk off as stocks plunges and even gold reverses
April 12, 2024 05:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as banks kick off Q1 earnings season
April 12, 2024 01:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    Circuit board
    Robotics stocks: a guide to trading robotics companies
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 18, 2023 12:06 PM
      apple_03
      Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
        Stock exchange building fascia
        BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        October 3, 2023 12:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.