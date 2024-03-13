﻿

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ muted ahead of more data tomorrow

US stocks point to a muted start after yesterday's rally. Investors have shrugged off hotter-than-forecast inflation and remain firm that the Fed will cut rates in the June meeting. US economic data is in short supply today. Attention will be on retail sales and producer prices later in the week. Oil prices pop on an upbeat demand outlook from OPEC.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 1:20 PM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.1% at 39054

S&P futures +0.02% at 5175

Nasdaq futures -0.23% at 18169

In Europe

FTSE +0.05% at 7751

Dax +0.38% at 17962

  • Stocks fall away from record highs
  • US economic calendar is quiet
  • Retail sales & PPI later in the week
  • Oil rises as Russia attacks ramp up & as the demand outlook improves

Stocks ease in wait and see mood

U.S. stocks are heading for a quiet start amid a subdued mood. Investors await more economic data later in the week for further clues about when the Fed may cut interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose to a fresh record high yesterday thanks to a soaring Oracle share price and despite slightly hotter than expected US inflation data, which failed to dampen expectations of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in the coming months.

Despite inflation being above the central bank's 2% target, investors remain firm on the idea that the Fed will start cutting interest rates this year. The market is pricing in a 66% probability of the first rate cut coming in June, down from 75% a month ago.

While there is no economic data for investors to sink their teeth into today, retail sales and producer price data are due later in the week. These figures could provide more of an indication as to the health of the US economy and the likelihood of the Federal Reserve being able to cut rates in June.

Market Outlook Central Banks

Corporate news

Dollar Tree has lost almost 9% in premarket trading after the discount store operator posted disappointing Q4 earnings and amid plans to close 970 stores. Dollar Tree posted EPS of $2.55 below the $2.66 forecast by analyst. Revenue was also slightly short of forecasts at $8.64 billion.

Cryptocurrency related stocks such as MicroStrategy and Marathon Digital are rising as Bitcoin rose to a fresh record high from in strong BTC ETF inflows and ahead of the halving event in April.

Tesla is set to open over 2% lower after Wells Fargo downgraded the EV maker to underweight from equal weight.

 

NASDAQ 100 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq continues to be guided higher by the 20 SMA, which has limited losses across the week and has risen above the rising trendline. Buyers will look to extend gains to fresh all-time highs and on towards 18500. Support can be seen at 17800, the 20 SMA, and 17750, the March low. Below here 17150, the February low comes into focus.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD unchanged, GBP/USD steady

The US dollar was relatively unmoved by yesterday's hotter-than-expected inflation data. Despite inflation proving to be sticky and remaining persistently above the Fed's 2% target, the market continues to price in a June rate cut by the US central bank.

EUR/USD is inching higher after ECB officials signaled a preference for a June rate over April. French Central Bank President Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Austrian Holzman echoed Christine Lagarde’s view last week when she pointed to a June cut. Meanwhile, industrial production fell 3.2% month over month after rising 2.6% in December.

GBP/USD is unchanged despite the UK GDP showing that the economy has returned to growth. GDP rose 0.2% MoM January in line with forecast and after a contraction in the previous month. The data suggests that the UK could return to growth in the first quarter after tipping into recession in Q4 of 2023.

Oil rises as Russian attacks ramp up and amid improving global demand outlook

Oil prices are rising, with WTI pushing above the 200 SMA as Ukrainian attacks against Russian energy infrastructure intensify, and the market remains optimistic about the global demand outlook.

Drone attacks in Russia have halted operations at several oil refineries as Ukraine ramps up its efforts to hit Russia's export machine. The attaches raise worries about tightening supply.

Meanwhile, signs of strong demand are also helping oil prices push higher despite sticky US inflation.

API US crude inventories fell last week, which is a sign of robust demand. Meanwhile, OPEC left its forecast for oil demand growth unchanged at 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024, above other forecasts. The International Energy Agency expects demand growth to be lower and will update the market on Thursday.

The oil market has broadly shrugged off news of hotter-than-expected US inflation, which is not expected to derail interest rate cuts this year. As a result, the risk environment has remained relatively upbeat.

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil Nasdaq Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
Today 04:47 AM
USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
Today 03:05 AM
Born of pessimism and now scepticism, Chinese stocks are on the cusp of bull markets
Today 01:30 AM
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 01:10 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls in cautious trade ahead of tomorrow's CPI data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 11, 2024 01:36 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 8, 2024 01:59 PM
        Congress building
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 7, 2024 02:08 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.