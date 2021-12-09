Mexico inflation highest in nearly 20 years!

Banxico, has been hiking interest rates at 25bps clips. However, inflation is rising even faster!

December 9, 2021 8:38 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

The Central Bank of Mexico, Banxico, has been hiking interest rates at 25bps clips. However, inflation is rising even faster! The November mid-month inflation released on November 24th was 7.05%, above market expectations of 6.87%.  The final November reading is 7.37%, again, above the estimate which was 7.22%.  The October reading was 6.24%.  November’s core inflation rate is 5.67% vs 5.62% expected and 5.19% in October. Banxico targets 3% inflation and Mexcico’s key interest rate currently sits at 5%.  GDP for Q3 was -0.4% , however Banxico believes the key economic number will return to positive territory in Q4 2021. The next central bank interest rate decision meeting is on December 16th.  Will Banxico rate rates again, and if so, by how much?

What is inflation?

USD/MXN had been trading in what appears to be a basing formation for the last year as the pair has held a support zone between 19.5491 and 19.7464.  USD/MXN tested this support zone multiple times, each time holding.  On September 28th, the pair broke above a downward sloping trendline dating back to June 2020, near 20.30, and it hasn’t been below it since.  Price rose to the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of March 2021 to the lows of June 2021, near 22.18 on November 26th, and halted as the RSI was in overbought territory.  This was also a false breakout above horizontal resistance at 22.00. Since then, USD/MXN has pulled back to the strong horizontal support at 21.00.

20211209 usdmxn daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/MXN now: Login or Open a new account!

 

On a 240-minunte timeframe, the recent highs near 22.1552 also represent the 261.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 3rd, to the lows of November 9th.  With a confluence of resistance this strong, this area acts as a significant level which may take time to break above.

20211209 usdmxn 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On the same chart, USD/MXN has pulled back and stalled at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the November 9th lows to the November 26th highs, near 20.97.  There is also a significant level of psychological and horizontal support/resistance at 21.00. If USD/MXN can hold above this level, horizontal resistance is at 21.1622, 21.9816 and the recent highs at 22.1552.  If price breaks below, watch for it to head back down to the November 9th lows bear 20.2516.  However, the pair will first have to break through horizontal support at 20.6827 and an upward sloping trendline dating back to mid-September near 20.50. 

Banxico meets again on December 16th.  It is expected to hike rates by an additional 25bps.  However, with inflation increasing at 100bps since last month, can it afford to only raise 25bps?  It will depend on when the central bank expects inflation to begin to ease back towards its target of 3%!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: USD/MXN CPI Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/MXN articles

Board of currencies
USD/MXN Update: The Dollar Weakens While the Peso Holds Firm in an Uncertain Market
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 20, 2025 05:44 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD/MXN Outlook: The Mexican Peso Retreats Due to Tariff Threats
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 27, 2025 05:25 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 15, 2025 10:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.