Market Brief: NFP and Powell Give No Strong Guidance for Traders
  • US indices closed mixed in quiet trade as Fed Chairman Powell did little to deter traders from expecting another 0.25% cut to interest rates later this month.
  • Energy (XLE) was the strongest major sector on the day while Utilities (XLU) were the worst in narrow-dispersion trade.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Recent IPO Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shed -8% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and sales figures.

Economic Calendar

