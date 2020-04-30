Lloyds 1Q miss

Lloyds Banking Group, a major British bank, announced mixed 1Q results

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 30, 2020 4:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Lloyds 1Q miss - Reason for optimism in the chart

Lloyds Banking Group, a major British bank, announced mixed 1Q results: "Statutory profit before tax for the three months ended 31 March 2020 was 74 million pounds, 95% lower than in the first quarter of 2019, impacted by a significantly increased impairment charge. The impairment charge in the quarter increased significantly to 1,430 million pounds, primarily driven by updates to the Group's economic outlook and some charges relating to existing restructuring cases. 

The Group's statutory return on tangible equity was 5.0%. Net income of 3,952 million pounds was 11% lower than in the first three months of 2019, with both lower net interest income and lower other income, reflecting lower interest rates. The Group expects the impact of lower rates, changing balance sheet mix, fee forbearance and lower levels of customer activity to continue to affect net interest income and other income into the second quarter."

From a technical perspective, the stock price has broken above a declining trend line and is posting a rebound. The weekly bullish candlestick which is taking shape offers strong support at 30p. The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) confirmed the breakout of its oversold area at 30%. Lloyds bulls may want to take advantage of any pullback towards 32 to consider buy opportunities. Next bullish target is set at 38.5p.

Alternatively, a break below 30p would invalidate the bullish bias and would call for a new down move towards 26p. 

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Bank Stocks Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD trading soggy as markets ramp up June RBA rate cut bets
Yesterday 11:35 PM
US dollar rallies, S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq tumble post FOMC
Yesterday 10:13 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: Fed Chair Powell Deems March Rate Cut "Unlikely," Boosting Buck Toward YTD Highs
Yesterday 08:05 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Bull Flag Under Threat with Fed on Tap
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Gold analysis: Yields slide on weak data, but FOMC poses key risk
Yesterday 03:45 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank Stocks articles

banks_02
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 10, 2023 09:31 AM
    banks_05
    S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 6, 2023 02:28 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones analysis: Where next for Goldman Sachs stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 17, 2023 04:03 PM
        Research
        Dow Jones outlook: Where next for JPMorgan stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 11, 2023 02:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.