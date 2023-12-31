Indices 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview

With rate cuts set to begin in the United States and Europe at some point in 2024, there could be more wind behind the sails of risk-on trends in equities.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Today 2:13 PM
Chart showing uptrend
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

This is an excerpt from our full Indices 2024 Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year. Click the banner at the bottom to download the full report.


Stocks Turn the Corner in a Major Way

 

The Nasdaq 100 set its yearly low in the first week of 2023 and only continued to scale higher as the year developed. There were some risks that were shrugged off along the way, such as the banking crisis in March or the flare in Treasury rates that ran from July through October. But as we move into the close of 2023 trade the index is working on its strongest yearly performance since 2009. And with rate cuts set to begin at some point in 2024, this could further add push behind the risk-on trade, although the way those cuts begin will likely have a determining factor on what the net impact will be and how it will play out.

 

With both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and FOMC Chair Jerome Powell declaring confidence behind the ‘soft landing’ scenario, equities are poised to continue gains into the New Year. This will not be without risk, however, as the start of rate cut cycles can create capital flows into bonds and away from stocks and if this happens abruptly, the impact could be sizable. But, if it happens in a smooth and orchestrated manner, such as we saw in 2019 when the Fed cut rates three times, the impact can potentially be moderated without significant disruption.

 

The bigger issue would be the rationale behind earlier or more sizable rate cuts, as the Fed responding to an emergency of some sort, combined with a forceful flow of capital into short-term debt, could create a headwind which equities may not be able to rally through. This could create a conundrum, but we’ve seen similar risks flare over the past couple of years and each has been offset by either the Federal Reserve or the Treasury department maneuvering, and with an election year coming in the United States there could be even more motivation for the US government to smooth volatility.

 

As illustration of the relationship between recessions and rate cuts, the below chart from the St. Louis Federal Reserve highlights the Fed Funds rate since 1955 along with recessions in the United States, which are represented in the shaded areas below. There are ten instances of recession that are denoted on the chart, and seven of those have started after the Fed had begun to cut rates. So rate cuts aren’t necessarily a panacea for stocks, or the economy.

 

Federal Funds Rate since 1955 with US Recessions Plotted with Shaded Areas

 fred_recessions

Data from FRED, St. Louis Federal Reserve, Fed Funds

What are the major technical levels to watch on indices next year? What about the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100? See our full guide to explore these themes and more!

 


Market Outlook Indices

Related tags: Indices Fed

Latest market news

View more
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
Today 06:48 AM
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 08:46 PM
Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 01:45 PM
USD/JPY 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 29, 2023 07:57 PM
GBP/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 29, 2023 01:05 PM
USD/JPY 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 28, 2023 08:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_09
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM
    stocks_06
    The Santa Claus Rally: Everything Traders Need to Know
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 21, 2023 04:35 PM
      dow_jones_02
      US Index Analysis: DJIA, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Enter Historically Bullish Santa Claus Rally Period
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      December 21, 2023 01:45 PM
        inflation_08
        FTSE analysis: UK CPI gives stocks much-needed boost
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 20, 2023 12:37 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.