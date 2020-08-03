HSBC stock price testing a key support area

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 3, 2020 5:03 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

From a chartist point of view, the stock price is currently challenging a key support area at 325

HSBC, Europe's biggest bank by assets, reported that 1H pre-tax tumbled 65% on year to 4.32 billion dollars (lower than 5.67 billion dollars expected), citing higher expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges (ECL). The Bank pointed out: "Reported ECL increased by 5.7 billion dollars to 6.9 billion dollars due to the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak and the forward economic outlook, and due to an increase in charges related to specific wholesale customers. (...) Reported profit in 1H20 also included a 1.2 billion dollars impairment of software intangibles, mainly in Europe."

From a chartist point of view, the stock price is currently challenging a key support area at 325: May 2012 and 2016 bottom, likely to trigger either a significant rebound or a bearish acceleration. Indeed, the weekly RSI is capped by a declining trend line while posting a bullish divergence: a potential bullish technical signal but not confirmed yet. As a consequence, below 370, traders may consider adding short position after a rebound in the 350 region to target 2012 low at 287. Alternatively, an upside breakout of 370 would help validating bullish signal on the weekly RSI (bullish divergence and upside breakout of the declining trend line) and trigger a significant recovery with a bullish acceleration towards April top at 435.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Today 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Today 02:22 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 16, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
Today 11:00 AM
Stochastic oscillator: what is it and how do you use it?
Today 10:30 AM
AUD/USD hits fresh lows as bearish sentiment towards China’s economy intensifies
Today 01:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 15, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 12:46 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 10:00 AM
      channel_04
      Brewdog IPO: Everything you need to know about Brewdog
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 08:30 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Unemployment rises and wages jump – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.