Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives

Hang Seng futures don’t look like they’re about to embark on a face-ripping rally, no matter how cheap valuations are and no matter how much government encouragement is doled out.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:01 AM
downtrend chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 4% on Tuesday but there’s been no follow-through buying
  • Traders continue to sell rallies even with authorities rolling out measures to boost sentiment and prices

Hang Seng futures don’t look like they’re about to embark on a face-ripping rally, no matter how cheap valuations are and no matter how much government encouragement is doled out. Like so many countertrend rallies in this ugly bear market, the latest bounce looks like it may have already run its course based on the unconvincing price action seen in recent days.

Hang Seng futures suspect above 16200

Even though with the 4% surge registered on Tuesday, it barely registers on the daily chart. And the two subsequent daily candles since don’t provide any confidence the rebound will last, rejected twice at the 50-day moving average, adding to the six consecutive failures above 16200 in early 2024.

Even with renewed excitement towards the outlook for Chinese stocks from some quarters, the price action simply doesn’t back it up. There’s still no shortage of traders willing to sell rallies, even with the risk of being suddenly overrun by a catalyst the market truly gets excited about.

hang seng Jan Feb 8

Given how poor the price action has been at 16200, those considering shorts could initiate positions around there targeting a return to 15,475, where futures did plenty of work either side of earlier this year. A stop-loss orders above 16450 would offer protection. Should the trade move in your favour, it could be lowered to entry level, providing a free trade looking for downside.

As a reminder, Hong Kong markets will close for Lunar New Year holidays from Saturday through to Tuesday next week.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Equities China Hang Seng HK50

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 hits record high, futures hint at break above 5,000
Yesterday 10:38 PM
Everything you need to know about the Golden Goose IPO
Yesterday 05:52 PM
Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
Yesterday 03:30 PM
GBP/USD outlook modestly bearish amid Fed pushback
Yesterday 10:33 AM
Range highs for US yields brings reversal risk for Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 04:12 AM
US dollar forecast: Seeking breakouts on USD/JPY, USD/CAD
Yesterday 03:46 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

downtrend chart
Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:01 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 6, 2024 06:14 AM
      china_03
      China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 6, 2024 02:57 AM
        japan_05
        USD/JPY and Nikkei 225 vulnerable should yield differentials continue to compress
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 1, 2024 04:48 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.