Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data

Dollar weakens as focus turns to Powell testimony and key employment data. Gold technical analysis suggests metal is about to hit a new record high.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:00 PM
gold_06
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Dollar weakens as focus turns to Powell testimony
  • Gold technical analysis suggests metal is about to hit a new high

 

Gold closed at a new record high on Tuesday but stopped short of hitting a new all-time high. It may be just a matter of time before we get there, judging by recent price action, momentum and supportive macro factors. We have a few important macro events to look forward to from the US this week, including key employment data and Powell’s testimony. Unless the Fed Chair is markedly hawkish or we see significantly strong US data, gold could break above December’s high of $2146, and rise to fresh unchartered territories.

 

Gold analysis: Dollar weakens as focus turns to Powell testimony

 

Ahead of the ADP private payrolls data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, the Dollar Index had extended its losses for the third week, drifting below the 200-day average at 103.70ish.

Powell recently pushed back against early rate cuts thanks to a slew of stronger-than-expected US data. That didn’t stop investors from pushing asset prices higher. The market is now expecting a rate cut to come by June, instead of March. There has been slight weakness observed in more recent data, although the key highlight is Friday’s jobs report.

The Fed chair is unlikely to pre-commit to anything ahead of key data releases, but the pressure is growing to lower interest rates as the US and most other developed economies’ debt load is rising by an alarming rate. There are concerns that these nations will be unable to maintain high interest rates for long. Governments face spending far more on servicing their debt, while the potential for an economic downturn would require even more borrowing at elevated interest rates.

 

Perhaps this is part of the reason why the dollar has started to ease back, and more so why we have seen record closing highs for gold, a safe haven asset. Major FX pairs like the GBP/USD and EUR/USD have also started to push higher lately, but not by much as the UK and Eurozone economies also face similar debt issues as the US. Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $69K on Tuesday, further highlighting investor concerns about fiat currencies that are being devalued by high inflation and record borrowings. US indices weakened on profit taking after rising to repeated all-time highs in recent weeks.

 

Market Outlook Gold

Gold analysis: Technical levels and factors to watch

 

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

Gold is now up for the sixth day, and while it may appear ‘overbought’ price action continues to exhibit bullish characteristics. Take the hourly chart, above, as an example. The metal has spent several hours consolidating its recent gains, allowing it work off its extreme overbought conditions through time than price action. This is bullish. It has now started to push higher again, breaking the short-term bearish trend line. Short-term support at $2125 held. There’s now little in the way of further resistance until the record high of $2146. Even if we were to see a bit of choppiness later in the day, there are stronger and more significant support levels below that could limit the downside. But on this hourly time frame, it looks like a run to a new all-time high is now imminent.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas Precious Metals market

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
Today 01:16 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:10 AM
Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
Today 05:47 AM
AUD: Dreary domestic economy heightens risk RBA may abandon tightening bias
Today 02:01 AM
Japanese yen favoured as bitcoin triggers bout of risk off
Yesterday 10:24 PM
Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
Yesterday 07:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold analysis: Fresh record in sight as focus turns to Powell, data
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Rocket taking off on a bright day
    Gold, Bitcoin Hit Record Highs: Are Traders Afraid of Sovereign Debt Loads?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 07:34 PM
      gold_01
      Gold analysis: Metal nears fresh record but can rally sustain itself?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:30 PM
        gold_03
        Gold eyeing record highs as inflation expectations heat up
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 4, 2024 01:38 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.