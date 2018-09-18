Global rebound holds after measured retaliation

Beijing’s targeted retaliation, with hints of concessions, keeps damage to the global share rebound contained.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 18, 2018 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Summary

Beijing’s targeted retaliation, with hints of concessions, keeps damage to the global share rebound contained.

Measured retaliation

European stock market resolve is mostly holding after China breaks the suspense and unveils nuanced retaliation on $60bn in U.S. imports. Wall Street’s positive open also breaks the long-held pattern of U.S. shares taking the lead in global sentiment. It was Shanghai and Shenzhen shares that called an early halt to anxious selling. The new raft of duties from Beijing implies major concessions, though the complete list of 5,207 U.S. goods impacted (unchanged from earlier proposals) had yet to arrive at last check. Highlights include several instances where initially announced duties have been reduced. The obvious stand out is the cut of new tariffs on U.S. liquid natural gas to 10% versus 25% initially mooted. In a sense, it’s little surprise Beijing goes has gone for ‘measured’ over ‘aggressive’. It has consistently argued for restraint whilst aiming for higher ground, hoping Washington will be seen as vacating that position. Beijing is also still considering whether to send a top commerce minister to Washington for talks recently mooted by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. In recent days, China suggested it might not participate. If it does after all, the partial aim would be conciliatory optics that may serve it well in broader diplomacy.

Yuan sellers hold off

Beijing has parried new duties adroitly in markets too. The People’s Bank of China quietly added some $29.2bn worth of short term yuan bank funding for banks via reverse auctions early in European hours. That followed a new medium-term yuan lending facility was opened a day earlier worth $38.6bn. The backdrop is local newspaper speculation that the PBOC may cut required reserve ratios again next month. As well, the yuan continues to – in effect – shave harsh edges off tariffs. The offshore rate earlier threatened to fall below the crucial ¥6.89 to the dollar. Dollar resistance is visible to the naked eye at that rate and traders are wary of aggressive selling there. With ample non-currency PBOC concessions this week, there’s a good chance the central bank will not tolerate a fall that far so soon. But a clear chain of lower highs suggests the pause may not last. Renminbi’s levers on EMFX means CNY’s controlled relapse complicates FX rebounds in Argentina, South Africa, Russia and more. Rates are holding up fairly well for now, though Turkey’s lira has been a clear lightening rod. USD/TRY jumped to within 1.3% of a low close to the CBRT’s massive hike last week. After confident cross-asset sentiment wanes, yuan and lira suggest further EMFX volatility will return to currencies linked to deep current account deficits in the near term. 

China may stick to tariffs for now

A Lack of clarity about Beijing’s course of action is the main challenge to risk appetite from here on. (With higher duties on $170bn of U.S. imports so far this year, China has now raised new taxes on pretty much all trade with the States.) Logically, targeted official measures against U.S. industries in China could move to the centre of the conflict. The Foreign Ministry there accused Washington of introducing “new uncertainty” earlier. Yet Beijing’s consistent admonishing tone towards its chief trading partner and evident desire to project a conspicuously measured attitude suggests China will not move beyond tariffs for now. However, relief within the dominant U.S. technology sector—Nasdaq 100—rising the most among U.S./EU markets just now—may have limits as investors prepare for possible expansion of the dispute beyond trade taxes in the near term.


Related tags: Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 8, 2023 09:54 AM
    federal reserve stamp
    S&P500 "easy money" gone - what happens next?
    By:
    July 26, 2022 03:39 AM
      federal reserve stamp
      After a perfect storm in Q2 will the S&P500 rebound in Q3?
      By:
      June 30, 2022 08:10 AM
        Research
        S&P500 building for a bear market end of month rally?
        By:
        June 22, 2022 02:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.