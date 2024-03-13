﻿

GBP/USD, gold in focus for US PPI, retail sales: European Open

GBP/USD has formed a bearish reversal pattern beneath a failed breakout level, and gold looks set to retrace lower ahead of US PPI data.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:24 AM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Markets have a close eye on US producer prices and retail sales data later today, as it could be used to confirm or deny this week’s hotter CPI report. And that seems to be suppressing volatility more than usual in today’s Asian session, not helped by the lack economic data this session.

To expect a binary outcome for the US dollar (and therefore key assets) we need to see both retail sales and PPI lean in the same direction. Hot data pushes further back on Fed cuts and likely support the US dollar, to the detriment of gold and its peer currencies (particularly commodity currencies such as AUD/USD, NZD/USD and USD/CAD). Whereas a soft set of figures from retail PPI could prompt another round of USD selling, crush yields and support gold on its way to a fresh record high.

I’m keeping an eye out to see if WTI crude oil to break above $80. It is trading close enough to assume at least an attempted breakout could occur, but the key to a sustainable breakout is volume. Yesterday’s bearish range expansion into the $80 resistance was on low volume, so bulls need to enter with conviction if they want any breakout to last.

 

Market Outlook GBP/USD

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 07:30 – Swiss PPI
  • 08:00 – Spanish CPI
  • 09:00 – International Energy Agency report
  • 09:30 – ECB’s Elderson speaks
  • 10:00 – China loan growth
  • 12:30 – US producer prices, retail sales, jobless claims

 

20240314forex

 

GBP/USD technical analysis:

The British pound has caught my eye for an interesting short opportunity. GBP/USD saw a strong rally above the December high on Friday, only for prices to come crashing back beneath it on Monday. It is reminiscent of a miniature blowoff top.

But what has really caught my eye is the bearish continuation pattern forming beneath the December high (a rising wedge beneath the level which is now a false breakout). And that bearish wedge has met resistance at a 50% retracement level. The wedge projects a pattern near its base at 1.2743, but given the sharp reversal at the highs I suspect we might see a much deeper pullback.

The 61.8% projection from Friday’s high lands near the high-volume node around 1.2723, making it a potential target or support level should prices break beneath the 1.2743 low.

20240314gbpusd

 

Gold technical analysis:

It was the hot US inflation report that finally snapped gold’s 9-day rally, and it could be today’s PPI report that decides which way gold goes from here. The post-CPI pullback fell nicely into the 2147-2156 support zone, an area which if broken assumes a much deeper correction for gold. But given the strong rally to its record high, I find it hard to envisage a single dip lower – as they usually come in three’s at a minimum.

It looks like momentum is trying to turn lower, so perhaps short gold into PPI data could be the way. But gold bears likely need a strong set of producer prices to push gold materially lower. Conversely, should PPI and retail sales figures roll over, then a break to a new record high could be on the cards.

20240314gold

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas European Open GBP USD Gold PPI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
Today 05:08 AM
Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
Today 02:26 AM
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
Today 12:29 AM
WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
Yesterday 10:19 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of market chart
Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
By:
David Scutt
Today 12:29 AM
    WTI crude oil looks set to break $80: Asian Open – March 14, 2024
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:19 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        USA flag
        NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ muted ahead of more data tomorrow
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 01:20 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.