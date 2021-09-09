GBP bid on Bailey comments More to come

If BOE members continue with hawkish comments and Christine Lagarde continues to be dovish, the Pound could be in for quite a ride higher!

September 9, 2021 5:47 PM

GBP bid on Bailey comments; More to come?

Yesterday, BOE Governor Baily, speaking before the Treasury Committee, said that at the last BOE meeting in August, members were split 4-4 between those who thought minimum criteria had been met for “considering an interest rate hike” and those who had not.  Whoa!  Interest rate hike?  What about finishing the tapering first?  It was just 9 months ago when banks were told to prepare for negative rates, if necessary.  And Bailey is talking about hiking rates?  BOE’s Saunders also recently echoed this sentiment, commenting that the UK no longer needs as much stimulus as previously. 

Who is Andrew Bailey?

Recall that at the August BOE meeting, the MPC unanimously left rates unchanged and said that they do not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is made to eliminate spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target, sustainably.  However, some members said that there could be some modest tightening over the next 2 years if the economy continues to improveBut have conditions improved that much over the last 6 weeks?  Next week, the UK will release the Claimant Count, Inflation data, and Retail Sales.

Everything you need to know about the Bank of England

On a daily timeframe, GBP/USD closed up nearly 70  pips today, with a range of 88 pips.  With a hammer bottom on yesterday’s daily timeframe, price moved higher and closed above 3 big levels today:

  1. The downward sloping trendline from the highs of June 1st
  2. The 200 Day Moving Average
  3. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of June 1st to the lows of July 20th, near 1.3288

Trade GBP/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

If GBP/USD can push above 1.3891,  price can move up to 1.4000, where it hasn’t traded since June 17th.   The 3 levels mentioned above that were previous resistance, all act as support now.  In addition, yesterday’s low of 1.3726 act as further support.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As mentioned earlier in our ECB meeting recap, EUR/GBP moved lower on the day.  However, the pair was moving lower even before the ECB meeting.  It then accelerated lower after the meeting.  EUR/GBP has been trading in a downward sloping channel since reaching a near-term high on April 26th, near 0.8720.  Last week, price briefly broke above the channel to 0.8613. After forming 2 shooting star candles, price moved lower back into the range today. 

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Trade EUR/GBP now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

Price held the 50% retracement level from the August 10th lows to the September 7th highs near 0.8532.  The day’s spike low of 0.8523 acts as first support.  However, if the Pound remains strong, especially with a hawkish BOE and a dovish ECB, the pair could soon test the bottom of the channel near 0.8475 and then the August 10th lows near 0.8450.   Resistance is above at today’s highs near 0.8523.

The next BOE meeting is on September 23rd.  If BOE members continue to come out with hawkish comments and Christine Lagarde continues to be dovish, along with the Fed’s Jerome Powell, the Pound could be in for quite a ride higher!  (Note that although Lagarde and Powell have been on the dovish side, members of both the ECB and the Fed have come out with more hawkish comments lately).

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: GBP Forex BOE Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.