FTSE weaker as Evraz ITV plunge

In a move that is fairly unusual, European markets are trading in a different direction from Wall Street

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 5, 2020 5:08 AM
Quarry and various stones
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

In a move that is fairly unusual, European markets are trading in a different direction from Wall Street - the FTSE and European markets are declining this morning, mostly from after-effects of the corona virus.

Russian steel maker Evraz is leading the FTSE fallers with an 11% decline. ITV also dropped nearly 9% after it said that it will lose at least 10% of its advertising income next month because travel firms are cancelling their ads.

Mining firms are also falling out of investors’ favour this morning on reports that China can’t sell all of the commodities it is currently producing and is instead building a large stockpile.

In a counterintuitive move, life and general insurer Aviva is moving higher, having posted a record profit for 2019. However, with coronavirus still spreading across Europe it may be too early to be bullish on a firm that will have to pay out significant amounts to cover travel insurance claims triggered by the coronavirus.

NMC Health, Kingfisher and TUI relegated to FTSE 250

The troubled health operator NMC Health is about to lose its place in the FTSE 100 as are holiday operator TUI and home-improvement chain Kingfisher. NMC’s shares are currently suspended from trading but once they restart trade they will be part of the FTSE 250. The three companies will be replaced by gold miner Fresnillo, Intermediate Capital Group and waste firm Pennon.

Pound notches higher on BOE comment

A Bank of England rate cut later this month may not be as done a deal as the market expected. The incoming governor Andrew Bailey told a Treasury Select Committee that he is waiting for more evidence on the impact of the coronavirus before casting his vote on the cut. Sterling perked up on the comment, notching higher overnight to $1.2915.

Related tags: GBP Indices Shares market UK 100

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest GBP articles

Market chart
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 18, 2025 07:23 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Drops to Levels Not Seen Since 2023
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 14, 2025 05:30 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 11, 2025 10:00 PM
        Research
        GBPUSD, Gold Forecast: Support Levels and Non-Farm Payrolls
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        January 8, 2025 09:37 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.