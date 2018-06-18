FTSE starts week barely higher but European bourses fall

The FTSE started the week barely higher while European bourses slipped on opening as markets remain worried about the direction the trade tensions between China and the US are taking. The dispute between the two countries escalated over the weekend with China introducing duties on imports of crude oil from the US, sending global oil prices onto a downward path.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 18, 2018 6:05 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE started the week barely higher while European bourses slipped on opening as markets remain worried about the direction the trade tensions between China and the US are taking. 

The dispute between the two countries escalated over the weekend with China introducing duties on imports of crude oil from the US, sending global oil prices onto a downward path.

The move comes in response to President Donald Trump signing off $50 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports and the tit-for-tat is unlikely to end here. 

The markets are now bracing themselves for Trump’s next move which is unlikely to be conciliatory.

US oil prices fall as China takes shot at US imports

With China being the main importer of US crude oil domestic US oil prices reacted immediately. The benchmark crude West Texas Intermediate oil contract dropped to $63.59, the lowest level since April. 

The decline comes into an already falling oil market where prices have been heading south after both Russia and Saudi Arabia, the world’s two largest producers, increased production over the last six weeks. 

The oil price trend is unlikely to change over the next few days as the oil cartel OPEC is due to meet in Vienna later this week and is widely expected to announce further production increases.

Virgin-CYBG deal to create Britain’s sixth largest bank

CYBG banking group, the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire bank, has been successful in closing a deal to buy Virgin Money. 

The £1.7 billion acquisition will create Britain's sixth-largest bank which will be double the size of its nearest rival and a competitor to the UK’s four largest lenders. 

The banks will keep the recognizable Virgin brand name while Virgin’s chief executive Jayne-Anne Ghadia will remain in the group as a senior advisor.

Related tags: Shares market Sterling UK 100 USD Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.