FTSE s fate could rest with UK GDP

The focus during the London session on Thursday is likely to be the UK GDP data for Q3 released at 0930 BST. The market is […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2016 11:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The focus during the London session on Thursday is likely to be the UK GDP data for Q3 released at 0930 BST. The market is looking for a 0.3% pace of growth last quarter, which would keep the annual rate steady at 2.1%.

This GDP report is the initial reading, so it will not include the more detailed report that will be released next month, however, it will give us a key insight into how Brexit-inspired uncertainty is impacting the economy.

Could a decent quarter hold clues to a darker period ahead?

The market is looking for a 0.3% rate (as measured by Bloomberg). Interestingly, analyst opinions for Q3 GDP ranged from 0.5% to 0%. Thus, all analysts expected the economy to slow in Q3, after a decent 0.7% growth rate in Q2. While some may be pleasantly surprised by a 0.3% growth rate, at least it’s not recession territory; it could contain some hints of a much darker picture for the UK economy in the future.

We expect growth to be heavily skewed towards the consumer in Q3, as signs have already been growing that industry and construction have suffered in the aftermath of the Brexit vote. Industrial production has fallen sharply in recent months; it fell by 0.4% in August. Construction is facing a steeper decline, the latest Office for National Statistics data on construction output has fallen 2% since June.  In contrast, the service sector PMI bounced back after a sharp decline in service sector sentiment in July. We expect this pattern to be repeated in the Q3 GDP report.

A herculean task for the UK consumer

As we have mentioned in previous notes, the UK consumer may be able to prop the economy up for now, but if wages are squeezed by rising inflation and unemployment then the all-important service sector may show signs of weakness.

Some may argue that the economic fears from Brexit have been overplayed, growth may have moderated in Q3 but it has by no means fallen off a cliff. This is misleading in our view, as the real impact from Brexit is likely to only show up in the economic data next year. The Bank of England has slashed its growth forecasts for 2017 to a mere 0.8%, compared with 2.2% for 2016. Consultancy firm PWC is forecasting a gloomier outcome at 0.6% for 2017. The biggest risk for UK growth is a sharp slowdown in business investment that could become more pronounced in the coming months, once the UK government has triggered Article 50. If the UK looks set to lose its access to the single market, then we may see the consumer show signs of stress, which could knock the UK economy seriously off course, and potentially plunge us into recession.

The market reaction:

We expect the market to remain fairly sanguine if GDP growth is inline with expectations, in fact, here could be a mini relief rally if GDP comes in at 0.3-0.4% as market anxiety over the impact of Brexit starts to recede. However, the more volatile move will come if we get growth at 0.6-0.7%, or below 0.1%. A better than expected quarter is likely to see a sharp rebound in the pound, which could break above 1.25 versus the US dollar, and trigger a move lower in EURGBP towards 0.80. A weaker than expected reading, could see another plunge in the pound, although we think a positive surprise would have a larger impact, since so much Brexit gloom is already baked into sterling.

The FTSE could be in for a shock if data disappoints

The FTSE 100 may be the more interesting UK asset class to watch on Thursday. A better than expected Q3 GDP reading could trigger a move to fresh record highs above 7, 129. However, a weaker reading could prove to be the canary in the coalmine for the FTSE 100, which has backed off recent highs of late.

The FTSE 100 has been remarkably resilient to Brexit fears, and has rallied on the back of a weak pound. If we see actual growth concerns start to surface then the FTSE 100 could be in for a rough ride. We may see downward pressure on domestic-focused companies including the Royal Mail and Sainsbury’s. Even the safe havens could struggle to attract inflows, as companies like Unilever and British American Tobacco start to look overvalued with P/E ratios above 20. The longer-term risk for the FTSE100 is that a weakened growth outlook at this stage triggers another wave of portfolio rebalancing away from the UK and towards Europe and the US. This could trigger a sustained move lower in the FTSE 100. But how far could it fall? Technical analysis suggests that the index will be at risk of further declines if it falls below 6,891, the 50-day moving average, the next key support comes in at 6,707, then 6,509, the 38.2% retracement of the February- October uptrend.

Overall, if Q3 GDP disappoints then we would expect UK equity investors to start to panic about the impact of Brexit, and for the FTSE 100 to begin to share the burden of negative UK economic sentiment with the pound.

Related tags: Brexit EUR/GBP FTSE 100 GBP/USD Royal Mail Sainsbury Stocks UK economy

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Brexit articles

UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
EU to UK: No more sausages for you!
By:
June 9, 2021 12:09 PM
    Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
    Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
    By:
    December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
        UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
        Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
        By:
        December 23, 2020 01:29 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.