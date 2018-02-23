FTSE lower despite positive close in US and Asia

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 23, 2018 5:31 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Despite a positive close on Wall Street and an impressive performance in Asia overnight, the FTSE opened lower and is trading some 02% lower in the first hour of trading.  

The Dow and the S&P managed a positive close overnight after comments from St Louis Fed President Bullard, expressed concerns over raising interest rates too fast. His comments served to pull yields lower, boosting the US indices, and pulling the dollar lower. 

However, by the end of the session the effects o f his comments were wearing off leaving the Dow & S&P to close significantly lower than the session high. Meanwhile the Nasdaq clocked up its fourth straight losing session.  

RBS 4% lower despite returning to profit 

Disappointing earnings were a big factor driving trading on the FTSE early on Friday. Investors proved that they are not easy to please, sending RBS over 4% lower, despite reporting a return to profit for the first time since before the financial crisis almost a decade ago. 

RBS announced profits of £752 million compared with the £6.9 billion loss the previous year, in what was appropriately described as a symbolic moment for Chief Executive Ross McEwan. The profits were slightly less than forecast and doubts still linger over the future health of the troubled lender. 

The 10 years turning this bank around have been a hard slog. However, the problems by no means end here for the RBS, as errors from the past continue to haunt them. 

The bank set aside an additional £492 for litigation in the US taking the total to £3.2 billion set aside for court action over the mis-selling of mortgage backed securities. Furthermore, and more recently RBS was handed a report laying bare the mistreatment of small business as the bank.  

EZ CPI in focus 

In the forex markets the dollar is seen advancing once more, putting pressure on EUR/USD ahead of the CPI read later the morning. Sluggish inflation is still causing sufficient concern at the ECB for monetary policy makers to consider it premature to change the forward guidance. 

Inflation is expected to be -0.9% month on month, down from 0.4% in December. Meanwhile on an annual basis a print of 1.3% is forecast, down from 1.4% in December. 

Any signs of a further softening in inflation could push back expectations of the ECB tweaking forward guidance in March, which could weigh heavily on the euro, especially in the face of dollar strength. EUR/USD is currently trading 0.1% lower on the day. A weak reading at 12:30 GMT could see the pair slip back through $1.23.

Related tags: UK 100 USD Forex EUR Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.