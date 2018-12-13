FTSE looking tired after Brexit fever

After the recent Brexit fever, the FTSE was very much in a wait and see mood.

December 13, 2018 11:32 AM

After the recent Brexit fever, the FTSE was very much in a wait and see mood. Despite a move higher on the open, the index steadily edged lower across the morning, under the pressure of a stronger pound. It was not until Wall Street opened higher that the FTSE showed any interest in moving back into the black.


TUI jumps 6% on impressive earnings

TUI led the charge higher, jumping over 6% on strong corporate results. An 11% rise in annual earnings and growth of similar proportions expected next year, was enough to send the share price surging. TUI’s focus on higher margin hotels and cruises has helped it avoid the declines experienced by rivals, such as Thomas Cook. Whilst the outlook for the sector remains cloudy, particularly with Brexit uncertainties, TUI is well positioned to weather the storm. Whilst competitors complain of weather conditions impacting trade, as a group TUI ‘s earning were barely touched by such factors. 

TUI’s share price is down around 34% over the last 6 months thanks to investors negativity towards the sector as a whole. TUI’s results today, have set them apart from other players in the sector and that is being reflected in the jump in the share price.

Pound extends rally – expected to be limited
The pound climbed higher as investors cheered Theresa May’ s victory. Under Parliamentary rules, Theresa May is safe in her position for 12 months meaning she can get on with Brexit. Whilst the pound extended its recovery from a 20-month low on Tuesday, gains will remain limited. Theresa May has survived a coup, but her Brexit plan is still hugely unpalatable for many Conservative MP’s. The arithmetic highlights the desperate need for something to come out of talks with Brussels. She won the vote of no confidence with 200 votes. She needs to win 350 votes on her Brexit deal in order to push it through Parliament – a challenge which is still looking near impossible, particularly if Brussels aren’t playing ball.

ECB ends QE
The euro tumbled lower, even as the ECB ended their massive bond buying spree. A dovish Draghi, noting that risks had shifted to the downside was all it took to put the euro bears in control. Traders were already nervous about slowing growth momentum in the eurozone, so Draghi’s statement tweak to indicate a more negative outlook and revised growth outlooks for 2019 and 2020 was quickly reflected in the price of the euro.  The euro dropped to $1.1345, down from $1.1380 prior to the press conference. 


Related tags: Euro UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.