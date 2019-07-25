FTSE just about higher on mixed earnings news

The FTSE is edging higher this morning despite some impressive declines among blue chips as a rally by AstraZeneca balanced out some other negative corporate news. The pharma company was the top gainer on the main index this morning followed by Compass Group which also turned in a strong trading update.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 25, 2019 5:00 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE is edging higher this morning despite some impressive declines among blue chips as a rally by AstraZeneca balanced out some other negative corporate news. The pharma company was the top gainer on the main index this morning followed by Compass Group which also turned in a strong trading update.

Among the fallers the UK’s largest listed tech company Sage Group dropped 10% as it reported a sharp decline in its software revenue. Utility SEE was sold down over 6% after it recently said its renewable energy output in the early part of this year was lower than expected.

Euro wobbly ahead of ECB policy meeting

The euro is losing ground ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting later today as the currency market is building in expectations of dovish signals from the bank and some form of confirmation that the ECB plans on cutting rates in September.

The euro has notched down to $1.129 against the dollar and to GBP0.8921 against the pound.

Sterling is mostly trading sideways against the dollar after a technical buying spurt late Wednesday. The action is more muted this morning as currency traders await news from Boris Johnson’s first day in office. The PM is due to meet his team of senior ministers later today and to start outlining how he plans to leave the EU by the end of October.

Related tags: Euro Dollar UK 100 GBP

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.