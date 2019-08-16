FTSE Higher After Opening Embarrassment for LSE

FTSE gains, after a late open, as trade fears ease.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 16, 2019 11:35 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Trading on the FTSE finally kicked off almost two hours later than usual on Friday. The opening auction started at 09:20 with stocks opening for trading at 09:40, well after the standard 08:00am start in what was the longest glitch since 2011. 

This is the second glitch in two years, the last one was a year ago and saw the FTSE open 1 hour late. There is no hiding from this one, the two-hour delay to open is an embarrassment for LSE and raises plenty of questions over the group’s technology. The timing is pretty horrendous for LSE too, just weeks after it sealed a deal to buy Refintiv, in its quest to become a global markets and information powerhouse. LSE’s reputation as one of the most reliable stock exchanges in Europe is starting to be questioned. 


Stocks advance, safe havens decline
At least it was worth the wait and stocks moved higher picking the FTSE up off a 6-month nadir struck in the previous session. Risk appetite showed signs of improving despite no real fundamental change in events. Trump is easing his stance and China has hinted at stimulus to support its slowing economy; these factors combined have resulted in a cautiously risk-on climate for the last day of the trading week. Flows into riskier assets are on the increase whilst the safe haven gold is giving back some gains. 

Protests for another weekend in Hong Kong?
Going into the weekend political unrest in Hong Kong remains a key theme for sentiment. The longer the protests go on for in the financial hub, the greater the expected impact. The GDP for Hong Kong has already been revised downwards to just 1% down from a previous estimate of 2% -3%. Stocks with dealing in Hong Kong such as HSBC and Standard Chartered have already expressed concern over the growing headwinds that the protests are creating. Another weekend of political unrest there could see these stocks open sharply lower on Monday.


Related tags: Indices UK 100 China

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.