FTSE declines as the virus proves more difficult to shake off

While Monday’s coronavirus numbers showed an encouraging dip, by Wednesday it became clear that though the virus is under control, the case and death load is declining painfully slowly.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 24, 2020 6:22 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
While Monday’s coronavirus numbers showed an encouraging dip, by Wednesday it became clear that though the virus is under control, the case and death load is declining painfully slowly. The resurgence of cases across Europe, particularly in Germany, which was the one country that looked as if it had the virus under control, is dousing investors’ confidence.

UK retail-orientated shares are slumping this morning despite yesterday’s decision to allow a wider range of businesses to reopen from July and to reduce the social distance requirement to just one meter.

There is also more pressure on travel companies as the EU is looking into potentially banning Americans from visiting, alongside Russians and Brazilians, because the pandemic is not fading in the US.

Premier Foods shares are among the very few FTSE risers. Despite the pandemic the company expects revenue for the first quarter to rise by around 20% and to exceed its current profit forecast for 2021.

WTI, Brent prices decline as stock levels rise

The anticipated decline in the size of the US crude oil inventories has not materialised yet but there are signs that the market is beginning to shift. The price reaction was immediate and WTI prices dropped 1.3%, but investors ignored the finer breakdown of the numbers showing that there have also been large withdrawals during the last week as demand picks up, and the large drop in production is starting to be felt. US-China trade frictions remain a major headwind for the oil market but for the moment US officials are trying to confirm their belief that Phase One of the trade deal will be fulfilled as agreed.
Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.