EURUSD Through 110 Shrugging Off Upbeat Inflation

Euro slips despite stronger than forecast inflation

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 29, 2019 8:39 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The selloff in the EUR/USD is gaining traction as the day progresses. After a slow start and a slew of eurozone data, the bears are in control.

Germany continue to throw out mixed readings. German retail sales declined -1.9% month on month in October, significantly worse than the 0.2% increase forecast. On the other hand, German unemployment unexpectedly fell in November by -16,000 compared to a rise of 5000 forecast. This was the biggest fall since February and shows that the labour market remains robust despite the slump in manufacturing.

EZ Inflation beats
Eurozone inflation was more encouraging beating expectations by climbing 1% higher year on year in October. Whilst this is still a good distance from the ECB’s 2% target it is a definite improvement on September’s 0.7% increase. Core inflation also surprised to the upside, increasing for the third straight month. 

The question is whether this increase in inflation can be sustained or even increased? Core inflation is on the up and wage growth is also rising so increased pressure on prices is possible. That said, businesses are lacking the confidence to put higher costs onto the consumer in any meaningful way. As a result, inflation could struggle to advance. Given the weakness in the euro investors are dubious of inflation picking up further.

The increase in inflation is good news for the ECB, which is growing increasingly concerned over the impact of its lose monetary policy. Still policy makers will want to see more evidence of increasing inflation before they take their foot off the easing pedal.

Levels to watch:
The EUR/USD trades below its 200, 100 and 50 sma – bearish signs. The pair broke through support at $1.10 and $1.0989 opening the door to $1.0940. Resistance can be seen at $1.1020, $1.1050 and $1.11.

Related tags: Euro Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
        Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Looms
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 12, 2025 03:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.