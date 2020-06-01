EURUSD The real deal

In our last write up on the EURUSD in late April we were downbeat, concerned that the EU had failed to address the COVID-19 economic downturn, handcuffed by political bickering and debt constraints.

In an update on EURCHF and the EURUSD here on May 20th, we highlighted the positive surprise coming from a joint press conference where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a €500bn Recovery Fund to support the regions worst hit by COVID-19 via grants rather than loans.

June 1, 2020 1:40 AM

In our last write up on the EURUSD in late April we were downbeat, concerned that the EU had failed to address the COVID-19 economic downturn, handcuffed by political bickering and debt constraints.  

In an update on EURCHF and the EURUSD here on May 20th, we highlighted the positive surprise coming from a joint press conference where German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a €500bn Recovery Fund to support the regions worst hit by COVID-19 via grants rather than loans.

Last Wednesday, building on the Franco-German proposal, the European Commission proposed a new €750 billion recovery fund dubbed “Next Generation EU”. If ratified by all 27 EU member states it greatly increases the prospects of recovery across the European region. Equally important, it would consolidate the region's first step towards fiscal union.  

Further reinforcing the positive sentiment, Germany the largest member of the EU enjoyed a run of better than expected economic data last week, including retail sales and the IFO survey, driven by a strong rebound in future expectations. Supporting the uplift in data, Germany has been able to relax social distancing measures faster than other European countries.

All of which has proved supportive of the Euro against the USD, helping the EURUSD to a 1.86% gain last week, and a daily close above 1.1100 for the first time since late March.

The EURUSD’s rally has been in line with our expectations following the bottoming pattern that formed at the 1.0765 area (outlined in recent video updates). However, from here things turn more critical as the EURUSD attempts to consolidate its break from out of the trend channel, which has largely contained the EURUSD for the better part of 18 months.  

To this effect, I am watching for a break and daily close above 1.1150 to confirm the break out and that the next leg higher is underway towards year to date highs 1.1500 area. In this instance, consider opening a long EURUSD trade with a stop loss placed 25 pips below the 200 day moving average, currently at 1.1010.

EURUSD – The real deal?

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 1st of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags: EUR Forex USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.