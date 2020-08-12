EURUSD Mixed German ZEW

The German ZEW Current Situation Index fell to -81.3 in August (well below -69.5 expected) from -80.9 in July.

August 12, 2020 4:48 AM
Germany flag
The German ZEW Current Situation Index fell to -81.3 in August (well below -69.5 expected) from -80.9 in July. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !


Economic Calendar

