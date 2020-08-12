The German ZEW Current Situation Index fell to -81.3 in August (well below -69.5 expected) from -80.9 in July. See the key EUR/USD levels in this video !
Latest market news
Yesterday 09:56 PM
Yesterday 05:47 PM
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Yesterday 10:00 AM
Yesterday 05:39 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest EUR articles
January 22, 2024 04:19 AM
January 18, 2024 04:46 AM
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
August 29, 2023 03:35 AM