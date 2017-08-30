EURUSD eases further as dollar extends rebound

The single currency is partly lower because of the drop in the EUR/USD exchange rate as the dollar firms up across the board thanks to short covering and positive surprise in US data.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 30, 2017 12:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

From being one of the strongest to one of the weakest currencies in space of two days. That’s right, the euro is actually falling for once. The single currency is partly lower because of the drop in the EUR/USD exchange rate as the dollar firms up across the board thanks to short covering and positive surprise in US data. But with some euro crosses like the EUR/GBP also being lower, this suggests there’s actual internal weakness in the currency. However, this may simply be because of the fact that the EUR/USD has hit a massive area of resistance around 1.20 this week, rather than weakness in Eurozone data. After all, there hasn’t been any significant Eurozone data released today. If anything Spanish and German CPI measures of inflation were more or less in line with the expectations.

It is worth remembering that after a significant appreciation of the EUR/USD exchange rate, many buyers have been happy to take profit around the 1.20 handle, as the sellers are having one more attempt to push the currency pair lower. This time there may be a good reason for them to do us: most of the negativity may be priced in for the dollar. What’s more, today’s release of US macro pointers were stronger than expected. US second quarter GDP came in at 3.0% quarter-over-quarter in an annualized format versus 2.7% expected and 2.6% in the initial estimate. Earlier in the day saw the August ADP employment report print 237,000 compared to 185,000 expected, while the July reading was revised higher from 178,000 to 201,000. It is now all down to Friday’s official nonfarm payrolls report. If this also shows further strength in the labour market and another rise in wages then calls for a December rate rise may increase, triggering further dollar buying interest. Conversely, a very weak jobs report may have the opposite effect.  

Regardless of the fundamentals, the chart of the EUR/USD is painting a bearish picture at the moment. The world’s most heavily traded pair has hit a band of resistance around the psychological 1.20 area, including the July 2012 prior support, now resistance, at 1.2040/45 area . So far one can only treat this as a short-term pullback inside what still is a long-term upward trend. After all, we haven’t had a break in market structure of higher highs and higher lows yet. However, if the EUR/USD breaks below the initial support area of 1.1880-1.1905 (old resistance) then we may see an accelerated drop below that region and into the next support at 1.1815/17 level – this being the last resistance pre last week’s breakout. Below Friday’s candle at 1.1775, the bias would turn decidedly bearish. And if the EUR/USD eventually breaks below the last swing low at 1.1160/65 level then we will have our first lower low.

So, things don’t look too great for the EUR/USD at the moment, mainly because of the dollar’s widespread recovery. However, the sellers have a lot of wood to chop as key support levels are being tested. Friday’s US jobs report could complicate the EUR/USD’s outlook in the event of disappointment. 

Related tags: EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
By:
James Stanley
February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 6, 2025 06:06 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD Spill as Threat of Trump Tariffs Hits Euro
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 3, 2025 04:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.