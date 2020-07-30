EURUSD approaching key resistance

TC Market Buzz has identified an increase in positive news publications.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2020 12:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It has been a busy day on the economic data front, U.S. GDP dropped 32.9% on quarter in the second quarter advanced reading (-34.5% expected), from -5.0% in the first quarter third reading, marking a record low. Personal Consumption tumbled 34.6% on quarter in the second quarter advanced reading (-34.5% expected), from a revised -6.9% in the first quarter third reading, also marking an all-time low. Initial Jobless Claims rose to 1,434K for the week ending July 25th (1,445K expected), from a revised 1,422K in the prior week. Continuing Claims increased to 17,018K for the week ending July 18th (16,200K expected), from a revised 16,151K in the week before. Finally, the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index slipped to 44.3 for the week ending July 26th, from 44.7 in the previous week.       

On Friday, Personal Income for June is expected to fall 0.6% on month, compared to -4.2% in May. Personal Spending for June is expected to rise 5.2% on month, compared to +8.2% in May. Market News International's Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for July is expected to jump to 44.5 on month, from 36.6 in June. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the July final reading is expected to fall to 72.9 on month, from 73.2 in the July preliminary reading.         

In Europe, German 2Q GDP was released at -10.1% on year, vs -9.0% expected. July unemployment change was at -18,000 (vs +41,000 expected), and jobless rate was published at 6.4% vs 6.5% expected. The European Commission has reported the Eurozone's jobless rate for June at 7.8% (vs a rise to 7.7% expected) and Consumer Confidence for July at -15.0, as expected.

Looking at the "TC Market Buzz" research tool under the Market Analysis tab, the EURUSD pair is seeing increased news buzz. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TC Market Buzz

The pair is coming into key resistance at the 1.182 level. Will prices rocket past resistance or take a pause? For now, the trend remains bullish as prices remain inside a trend channel. If price action breaks below 1.1575 support we may see a reversal of the strong uptrend in place since the end of May. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Happy trading
Related tags: EUR Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD analysis: Euro undermined as dollar gains further ground
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:45 AM
EUR/USD turns lower as USD dollar bulls retain control: European open
Today 04:49 AM
AUD/JPY looking heavy on the charts as risk rolls over
Today 03:53 AM
ASX 200 forecast: Do many bulls remain at these highs?
Today 01:37 AM
Recent Nikkei bulls face their first real test
Today 01:21 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 27, 2023 04:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.