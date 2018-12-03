European stocks rally on trade truce

The presidential dinner at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires this weekend between Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping yielded a temporary respite in the trade spat between the two countries as the US agreed to postpone the increase in tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods and China pledged to import more US products.





Looking at the fine print, the deal will be revisited in three months’ time when some other issues that the US and China cannot agree on will also be back on the menu. Nevertheless, the markets have wholeheartedly embraced the temporary trade peace they have been granted. The top four European indices are all trading more than 2% higher, Asian stocks closed in positive territory, oil gained almost 5% and Dow futures jumped 500 points hinting at a strong start of the day later when the US market opens. For Trump the success of the negotiations would have been overshadowed by the death of former President George Bush senior on Friday and he decided to close the markets on Wednesday for a day of mourning.



