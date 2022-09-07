﻿

European Open: USD/JPY taps 144, Oil breaks lower, BOC in focus

It’s been a relatively lively session for traders overnight which saw USD/JPY steam ahead above 144 and WTI hit a new cycle low. Next up we have the BOC meeting.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 7, 2022 6:23 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -94.4 points (-1.38%) and currently trades at 6,732.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by 248.95 points (-0.9%) and currently trades at 27,377.56
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -322.51 points (-1.68%) and currently trades at 18,880.22
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -63.89 points (-0.48%) and currently trades at 13,211.60

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -65.5 points (-0.9%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,234.94
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -37 points (-1.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,463.14
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -128 points (-1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,743.44

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -116 points (-0.37%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -36.5 points (-0.3%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -14.25 points (-0.36%)

 

20220907futuresCI

 

Sentiment was fragile overnight as China’s trade data disappointed, with both imports (domestic demand) and exports (external demand) falling below par. At 0.3% y/y, imports were their lowest since April and second lowest since August 2020. Exports only rose 7.1%, down from 18% and completely missing expectations of 12.8%.

Asian indices traded lower alongside US and European index futures. WTI also broke a key support level on demand concerns.

 

USD/JPY reached 144

Another day, another handle broken for USD/JPY which tapped 144 within the past hour. There was some speculation that the BOJ (Bank of Japan) or MOF (ministry of Finance) may put a stop to the party around 140, but despite a few ignored comments from the MOF traders a simply bidding USD/JPY higher with the potential for a 145 later today.

20220907usdjpyCI

We can see on the 1-hour chart that USD/JPY has entered a parabolic stage to the trend. The main issue here from a technical perspective is that every ‘classical’ overbought/oversold indicator would have been screaming overbought for some time, and it can stay there for a lot longer. Whilst we continue to see higher lows form, with no evidence of bearish volatility at these highs, the trend is assumed to continue. Bulls could therefore seek bullish setups above 143 should prices retrace with a view to target the 145 area (although take note that the monthly R2 and weekly R3 pivots are just below this ley level).

 

Economists and money markets divided over size of BOC’s potential hike

20220907bococr

The BOC (Bank of Canada) will be a key focus for traders in the US session, given they surprised markets with a 100bp hike in July when traders were expecting a ‘mere’ 75bp hike). And whilst there is some evidence that headline inflation is beginning to cool, the BOC’s governor was quick to point out that inflation was still “far too high” – which spurred speculation of another 75bp or 100bp hike today.

Economists polled by Reuters favour a 75bp hike, which has been priced in by the 1-month OIS by around 93%. Yet money markets also see a 100bp hike as ‘more likely than not’ with the probability sitting ~70%.

Given these high rates are to fight inflation for which the BOC are currently losing, there’s no guarantee a higher hike will be positive for the Canadian dollar given it is likely to stimmy growth further. And we also have oil prices to contend with, which broke lower overnight.

 

WTI 4-hour chart:

20220907wtiCI

We outlined a potential scenario to retest the lows around 85.70, and that scenario has just played out ahead of the European open. Sentiment remains fragile and unfavourable for risk assets such as oil, so we’re looking for further bearish opportunities below $88 and for a potential move down to the $84 support zone.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220907moversFTSEci

 

FTSE 350: 4041.41 (0.18%) 06 September 2022

  • 253 (72.29%) stocks advanced and 86 (24.57%) declined
  • 0 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 8 fell to new lows
  • 22.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 91.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 3.71% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 12.91% - Network International Holdings PLC (NETW.L)
  • + 8.00% - Countryside Partnerships PLC (CSPC.L)
  • + 7.36% - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -3.92% - Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)
  • -3.72% - Energean PLC (ENOG.L)
  • -3.54% - Harbour Energy PLC (HBR.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220907calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas USD/JPY BOC WTI

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Today 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Today 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

stocks_01
FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
    Research
    FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 5, 2024 12:00 PM
      united_kingdom_04
      FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast :Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 4, 2024 09:10 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2024 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.