﻿

European Open: Parity (1.0000) acts like a magnet on EUR/USD ahead of EU and US data

The gravitational pull of parity remains in play ahead of key data sets this week on EUR/USD, where a clear divergence of data could see it break one way of the other.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 25, 2022 6:33 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 52.6 points (0.75%) and currently trades at 7,050.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 184.19 points (0.65%) and currently trades at 28,497.66
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 255.7 points (1.33%) and currently trades at 19,524.44
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 50.57 points (0.38%) and currently trades at 13,472.82

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 24.5 points (0.33%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,496.01
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 11 points (0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,678.46
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 49 points (0.37%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,269.06

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 111 points (0.34%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 63.25 points (0.49%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 20.25 points (0.49%)

 

20220825futuresCI

 

Asian equity markets were higher overnight on news that Beijing will provide further stimulus for the economy and help support the yuan. The Hang Seng Enterprise Index and Hang Seng were the top performers, rising ~2% and 1.5% respective. Outside of China, the majority of Asian indices were higher, by around 0.3% to 0.8%.

 

Germany kicks off today’s economic calendar at 06:00 with GDP data, followed by the IFO business climate report at 08:00 – which stated the Germany economy is on the brink of a recession in July. The ‘expectations’ index plummeted to its lowest level since April 2020, and likely has the potential to fall further given the rise in energy costs. However, there comes a point where we have to question just how bad things can get – and whether it is priced in.

 

US 2nd estimate for GDP is released at 12:30, which also includes figures such as corporate profits, sales, consumer spending inflation date (core PCE). But as the data is lagging (and therefore backwards looking), its unlikely to prompt a large market reaction without large revisions. GDP is estimated to have shrunk by -0.9% in Q2. Whilst not as bad as Q1’s -1.5%, it does mean the US is within a technical recession, despond by two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

 

 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

20220825eurusdCI

EUR/USD remains within a bearish channel on the 4-hour chart, and within a retracement phase since printing a higher low above 0.9898 support. Prices are once again drawn to the parity level, which also coincides with the upper bearish trendline – which makes it appealing to bearish swing trades. But we know that data form Europe is due soon – and with data being so dire then an upside surprise may prompt a more bullish response than weaker data would for bears. Either way, bulls and bears have a clear resistance zone to plan their directional trades around for today’s session.

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220825ftseMOVERSci  

FTSE 350: 4137.5 (-0.22%) 24 August 2022

  • 170 (48.57%) stocks advanced and 166 (47.43%) declined
  • 4 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 35 fell to new lows
  • 30% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 99.43% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 3.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 26.87% - AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)
  • + 6.62% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)
  • + 5.80% - 4imprint Group PLC (FOUR.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.70% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • -4.54% - Provident Financial PLC (PFG.L)
  • -4.33% - Hays PLC (HAYS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220825calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas EUR/USD

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU CPI, AUD forward returns for Easter
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD analysis: What’s next after a volatile week for US dollar?
Yesterday 08:00 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dumps to 1.2600 on Dovish BOE
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Gold eases from all time high, inflation data in focus
Yesterday 07:56 AM
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY extends recovery - Forex Friday
March 22, 2024 11:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
March 18, 2024 09:19 AM
    united_kingdom_03
    FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 13, 2024 08:54 AM
      stocks_01
      FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
        Research
        FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 5, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.