European Open: German inflation reports in focus, brent hits resistance

Several regional inflation report are released for Germany at 09:00 which ca provide a lead on what to expect for the German and eurozone inflation reports.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 28, 2022 7:00 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 61.5 points (0.9%) and currently trades at 6,884.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 47.99 points (0.17%) and currently trades at 27,759.74
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -55.64 points (-0.27%) and currently trades at 20,614.40
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 61.57 points (0.44%) and currently trades at 13,987.67

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 17 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,365.23
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 18 points (0.5%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,625.78
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 47 points (0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,213.38

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -55 points (-0.17%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -57.25 points (-0.45%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -9.75 points (-0.24%)

 

20220727futureesCI1

 

 

Equity markets continued to move higher overnight as appetite for risk was fuelled by a less hawkish Fed. The ASX 200 was one of the top performers and rose around 1%, although the Nikkei 225 handed back earlier gains on concerns over corporate earnings.

 

The US dollar continued lower overnight with the US dollar touching a 17-day low, further helping to lift commodities across the board.

 

The Japanese yen was the strongest currency as traders unwound bets following the less hawkish than hoped Fed meeting. USD/JPY fell around -0.9% to a 3-week low, whilst the yen also strengthen across all other FX majors. The Canadian and US dollars were the weakest majors.

 

Australian retail sales rise, but slower than expected as inflation began to weigh on consumption. Yet the Australian dollar still climbed to a 17-day high thanks to the weaker dollar.

 

 

Regional CPI’s in focus for Germany

20220727regionalCPI

At 09:00 BST we several inflation reports for regional Germany released, and that can be a good proxy for subsequent inflationary pressures for Germany and the Eurozone as a whole. And with inflation generally rising the world over, the bigger surprise would be to see further signs of it softening. However, over the past hour we have seen inflation for Nordrhein-Westfalen rise to 7.8% y/y from 7.5% y/y, and as these releases tend to track one another it paints an upside picture for remaining regions today. German CPI is then released at 13:00, then continuous and initial jobless claims come into focus at 13:30 where we’ll be looking for further signs that the employment situation is softening.

 

 

Brent rises to pivotal resistance zone:

20220727brentCI

Earlier this week we noted a potential head and shoulders pattern which projects an upside target around $120. We can see that it has continued to rise as part of the ‘right shoulder’ yet the has so far been unable to confirm the bullish reversal pattern. Given the bearish trendline and $108.50 level continue to cap as resistance, we’re also on guard for a swing high to form as oil has so far failed to capitalise on a weaker US dollar.

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220727calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Rejected at Resistance but Bullish Structure Remains
Yesterday 08:00 PM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

Market trader analysing data
FTSE analysis: Disparity between UK and European stocks grows larger
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2024 01:00 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 19, 2024 09:55 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 17, 2024 08:46 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 15, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.