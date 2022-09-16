European Open: EUR/GBP probes April high ahead of UK retail data

With the Fed having delivered their 25bp yesterday, it is now over to the BOE and ECB today who are expected to hike by 100bp between them.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 16, 2022 6:44 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -93.7 points (-1.37%) and currently trades at 6,749.20
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -297.44 points (-1.07%) and currently trades at 27,578.47
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -96.36 points (-0.51%) and currently trades at 18,834.02
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -172.96 points (-1.3%) and currently trades at 13,181.70

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -44.5 points (-0.61%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,237.57
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -29 points (-0.82%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,512.79
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -120 points (-0.93%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,836.66

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -186 points (-0.6%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -101.5 points (-0.85%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -26 points (-0.67%)

 

20220916futuresCI

 

  • Stronger than expected data from China, and hints from the RBA governor that it is closer to normalising rates saw NZD and AUD as the strongest majors overnight.
  • A BOJ official and South Korean Finance Minister were both on the wires saying they are looking at ways to stabilise their currencies after excessive depreciation.
  • Gold remains anchored to yesterday’s low after closing beneath the 2021 low on strong momentum.
  • US and European futures are pointing to a weak of open for cash market indices.

 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart:

20220916eurgbpCI

A strong bullish trend has developed on EUR/GBP, although it has so far struggled to break convincingly above the April high. But a defining rally since September is that the more volatile days are bullish, with yesterday’s rally from the monthly pivot being the most recent example. The weekly R1 pivot

 

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

FTSE 350: 4034.88 (0.07%) 15 September 2022

  • 188 (53.71%) stocks advanced and 152 (43.43%) declined
  • 2 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 23 fell to new lows
  • 24.29% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 63.14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 4.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 17.05% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 8.16% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • + 6.41% - Redrow PLC (RDW.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -28.27% - Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)
  • -5.28% - Cranswick PLC (CWK.L)
  • -4.90% - WAG Payment Solutions PLC (WPS.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220916calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas EUR/GBP

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX jumps after a weaker NFP report & Apple results
Today 01:03 PM
EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
Today 12:52 PM
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
Today 12:11 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Today 07:01 AM
GBP/AUD in the crossfire of BOE and RBA meetings: The Week Ahead
Today 06:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

germany_01
DAX, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
April 30, 2024 08:15 AM
    united_kingdom_01
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    April 25, 2024 08:28 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 23, 2024 08:18 AM
        federal reserve stamp
        USD/JPY, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 10, 2024 08:46 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.