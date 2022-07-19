European Open: Cable to have another crack at breaking above 1.20?

Cable (GBP/USD) rallied its way to a 5-day high on and probing 1.2000 on Monday. Now prices have pulled back we’re watching for a possible bullish extension.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 19, 2022 6:35 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -40 points (-0.6%) and currently trades at 6,647.10
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 167.08 points (0.62%) and currently trades at 26,954.76
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -271.23 points (-1.3%) and currently trades at 20,574.95
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -178.03 points (-1.25%) and currently trades at 14,055.25

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -36 points (-0.5%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,187.24
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -29 points (-0.83%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,482.86
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -87 points (-0.67%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,872.81

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 21 points (0.07%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 15 points (0.13%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 6.75 points (0.18%)

 

20220719futuresCI

 

Japan’s growth is expected to grow slower than previously expected according to a Reuters poll – although still projected to remain positive until 2023. The slowdown in the US economy and supply issues are key factors behind the downgrade.

 

Rishi Sunak remains the favourite candidate to replace Boris Johnson as PM, taking 115 votes in the third ballot. Truss is now the favoured runner-up with four candidates remaining, according to bookies.

 

AUD was the strongest currency following hawkish RBA minutes, which stated that interest rates were “still very low” for an economy with such a tight labour market.

 

US homebuilders sentiment hit a more-than 2-year low according to the NAHB, adding more worrying signs to the sector which already points to a slowdown. A slew of weaker earnings and a report that Apple aimed to cut back hiring and spending in 2023 also weighed on sentiment for Wall Street.

 

European futures suggest indices are set to open around -0.6 to -0.9% lower, whilst US futures found some stability overnight and set to open slightly higher.

 

Later today the US release building permits and housing starts, but first we have UK wage data at 07:00 BST and final inflation prints for Europe at 10:00.

 

GBP/USD 4-hour chart:

20220719gbpusdCI

GBP/USD rose to a 5-day high on Monday and briefly traded above 1.2000. Given the maturity of its downtrend on the daily chart, we see the potential for it to bounce higher.

The 4-hour chart shows it has broken its bearish trendline, although a bearish engulfing candle formed around 1.20 and the weekly R1 pivot point. Prices are no pulling back against that initial surge so now looking for a higher low to form above or around the weekly pivot point, which could be of interest to bullish swing traders.



FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20220719moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4011.24 (0.90%) 15 July 2022

  • 284 (80.91%) stocks advanced and 60 (17.09%) declined
  • 8 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 3 fell to new lows
  • 20.51% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 39.89% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 18.52% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 32.55% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • + 9.49% - Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)
  • + 8.20% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -10.51% - Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLGD.L)
  • -7.65% - Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)
  • -6.56% - HALEON PLC (HLN.L)

 

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220719calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: FTSE Technical Analysis Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Yesterday 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Yesterday 10:50 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
February 8, 2024 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
February 8, 2024 06:25 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
February 8, 2024 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE articles

united_kingdom_05
FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 17, 2024 08:46 AM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    FTSE analysis: Banks and luxury stocks weigh ahead of key data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 15, 2024 12:30 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 11, 2024 09:55 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 2, 2024 04:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.