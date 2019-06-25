European markets notch lower eyes on G20

European markets are nudging lower ahead of the key meeting between the US and Chinese presidents at the G20 this weekend.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 25, 2019 7:02 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European markets are nudging lower ahead of the key meeting between the US and Chinese presidents at the G20 this weekend. At this stage there seems to be little hope that even this high level meeting will lead to a resolution of the trade dispute, the best investors are currently hoping for is a restart of the abandoned trade talks.

In London supermarket shares are under pressure after research agency Kantor released the latest six-week sales numbers from UK grocers showing that sales growth at Tesco came to a standstill while sales at the others declined between 0.1 and 0.6% as the wet weather hampered sales of seasonal products. Home improvement also followed the trend as their sales are likely to show similar numbers.

Pound stronger but path ahead looks rocky

The pound is a touch stronger against the dollar and the euro, however, the options markets are starting to price in a bigger decline against the euro over the coming months. The main worry is that if the Bank of England really goes ahead and increases interest rates sooner rather than later - as it has recently indicated - it will hit the economy which is already teetering closer and closer to recession. 

Tensions in the Gulf are continuing to ratchet up bit by bit, the latest being President Trump's new sanctions against Iran’s top officials and the country’s supreme leader. Oil prices are 0.14% lower this morning as investors took some profits off the table, but overall oil is still trading comfortably higher than before the tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.


Please note these products may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: UK 100 Forex GBP

Latest market news

View more
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Can US stocks continue positive momentum?
Today 01:00 PM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?
Today 12:56 PM
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.