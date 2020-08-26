Europe Set For Muted Open As Jackson Hole Symposium Awaited

The economic calendar in the UK and Europe is very quiet today. US durable goods orders will be under the spotlight. Expectations are for a 2% increase in July (ex transportation), down from 3.3% in the previous month.US data has been a mixed bag of late. US consumer confidence plummeted to a new post pandemic low in August as concerns over coronavirus induced job losses hit morale. Consumer spending could take a hit over the coming months on the back of the decline in confidence. Meanwhile the US housing market continues to impress with new homes sales jumping 13.9% to the highest level in over a decade, despite the number of American’s out of work running into the tens of millions.

FTSE Chart

The chart shows that the recovery in the FTSE has clearly stalled. The index is trading in a familiar range between. It is currently testing its 50 and 100 daily moving average. A move above 6300 could indicate a fresh uptrend, whilst a move below 5950 could see more bears jump in.













