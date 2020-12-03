Europe Mildly Lower Services PMI In Focus

Oil slips OPEC in focus

Oil prices are declining ahead of OPEC returning to discussions on output strategy for 2021. Earlier in the week no agreement was reached over how to tackle declining demand. With recent vaccine developments some producers are questioning the need to tighten supply.



The FTSE is hovering around the flat line at 6465, towards the upper end of the horizontal channel that it has remained since early November. A break above 6500, the top band could open the door to 6520 June high, prior to 6670 high 6th March. On the flip, failure to break through 6500 could see the FTSE head back towards 6250 the lower band on the channel.

In Europe service sector PMI data will also be in focus. In the UK, November’s flash estimate of 45.8 is expected to be confirmed, down from 51.6 in October as lockdown restrictions were imposed. This would be fifth straight month that activity in the sector has fallen, putting the economy on track for a double dip recession in the final quarter.Service PMI readings from Spain and Italy will also be closely watched as these are initial readings.In the US jobs remain in focus with jobless claims data potentially confirming a stalling in the labour market recovery.