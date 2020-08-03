Europe Looks To Mixed Start Despite Encouraging Chinese Manufacturing Data

Manufacturing PMI's in focus after Chinese activity jumps by most in a decade

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 3, 2020 3:42 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses look set to open at the start of the new month in a mixed fashion amid rising coronavirus concerns, simmering US – China tensions and ahead of the manufacturing PMI data.

Coronavirus infections are picking up in some US states, the state of Victoria in Australia declared a state of emergency and tightened lockdown restrictions. The UK has also seen localised lockdowns put into place in parts of Manchester, Lancaster and Yorkshire as transmission rates increase.

Concerns that the economic rebound is starting to stall as coronavirus cases rise and restrictions are tightened in some regions is weighing on demand for equities offsetting encouraging Chinese manufacturing data.

China’s recovery gathers momentum
Chinese manufacturing PMI data is bringing some optimism to the table, pointing to the economic recovery gaining momentum. The Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI showed that China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July as domestic demand continued to improve after the coronavirus crisis. However, employment and export orders remained weak, with export orders falling for a 7th straight month as overseas demand is yet to pick up.

The PMI rose to 52.8 in July, up from June’s 51.2 and well ahead of expectations of 51.3, where the level 50 separates expansion from contraction. The upbeat data adds to mounting evidence that the economic recovery in China is getting back on track faster than expected.

Attention will now turn to manufacturing PMI data from UK, Europe. The data is expected to confirm preliminary readings of 53.6 and 51.1 respectively.

Not just Tik Tok
Rising US – China tensions are posing another threat to sentiment after President Trump hinted to a widening of measures against Chinese owned software which is deemed to pose a threat to national security. So far Tik Tok is in the firing line, however recent comments from the White House suggest an expansion in targets beyond the video sharing app; a move which will continue to stir tensions between the world’s two largest economies. 

FTSE Chart


Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_05
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, FTSE 100 Face Uncertainty as US Tariff Shift Looms
By:
David Scutt
February 13, 2025 11:30 PM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 19, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_04
      EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch - Dec 2, 2024
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
        united_kingdom_05
        FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 16, 2024 08:57 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.