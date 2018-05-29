Euro accelerates lower on Italy

The euro will be at the heart of fresh Italian elections likely to be held within months.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2018 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Euro accelerates lower on Italy

Summary

Market relief following the implosion of Italy’s would-be coalition government has given way to further risk aversion, as the euro will be at the heart of fresh elections likely to be held within months.

Spreads lord it over markets

European shares stayed sharply in the red by late morning on Tuesday and U.S. indices were setting up for a negative start in the wake of dips by large Asia-Pacific equity gauges. EUR/USD continued to be pressured by the spread between benchmark bund yields and Italy’s 10-year BTPs widening the most in 4½ years. The euro against the dollar last traded at $1.1544 as short covering propelled the rate some 40 pips up from lows marked earlier and last seen in July last year. Euro weakness was also drawing the yen up to an almost one-year higher against the single currency, partly on a deepening search for safety. All in all, it was evident that risk aversion stemming from Italian, and in turn European markets, was echoing more widely.

Yen, U.S. Treasurys strengthen

Treasury yield elevation of the last several weeks was replaced by demand for U.S. benchmark debt as per Germany’s 10-year bund. The yield on the latter had broken below 20 basis points for the first time since April, whilst Italy’s ten-year yield surged as much as 700 basis points to the highest since August 2014. Against this backdrop renewed dollar strength was less a function of increasing U.S. inflation expectations than a mirror image of euro lows— the dollar index was up almost 700 ticks, yet the greenback was 50 pips lower against the yen and the 10-year Treasury yield was below the 2.8% handle for the first time in seven weeks.

New PM attempts the impossible

Clearly, the Italian political drama will be the key feature of investor attention on Tuesday and for weeks to come. Carlo Cottarelli, appointed as interim PM by increasingly focal head of state Sergio Mattarella, is widely expected to fail to form a government. The chances of this being pulled off did indeed look grim considering the combative reaction from 5-Star and the Northern League leaders immediately after PM designate Giuseppe Conte gave up his own attempt. The 5-Star/League combination was possibly one of the few political entities likely to survive the stalled proceedings, but even there the outlook was hazy. For one thing, League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday slapped down a call by his 5-Star counterpart Luigi Di Maio for President Mattarella to be impeached. And neither sides had not been averse to anonymous press briefings over the last few weeks critical of the other’s policies on which they differ. Cottarelli said he foresaw elections in the autumn whilst noting Italy’s economy was in fact in a growth phase with public accounts under control. It looks like the market needs convincing that the path towards fresh elections won’t be a politically disorderly one.


Related tags: Euro Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 02:00 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.