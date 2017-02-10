EUR GBP could drop to 0 80 as focus turns to European politics

This morning’s much stronger-than-expected industrial data from the UK suggests economic activity maintained a significant amount of momentum at the end of last year. But […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2017 2:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This morning’s much stronger-than-expected industrial data from the UK suggests economic activity maintained a significant amount of momentum at the end of last year. But there wasn’t much of a response from the pound. If anything, the pound, after an initial bounce, actually weakened a couple of hours after the data was released. The markets are forward-looking and investors will likely pay more attention to up-to-date data next week. The latest measures of consumer inflation, earnings, employment and retail sales will all be released between Tuesday and Friday. If these figures imply that growth has been maintained at the start of this year, then the pound may stage a more meaningful comeback, especially against the euro. In fact, the EUR/GBP may well have already topped out when it failed to hold its own above 0.90 following the Brexit vote. Now at around 0.85, it is lacking clear direction. But as the political focus shifts away from the UK and towards Europe – with elections taking place this year in France, Germany and the Netherlands – the euro could very well weaken relative to the pound amid rising uncertainty over the whole EU project.

UK Q4 GDP likely to be revised upwards

Today’s release of UK data suggests economic activity maintained a significant amount of momentum at the end of last year. December’s unexpected 1.8% rise in industrial output was fuelled by manufacturing production, which rose by a much larger-than-expected 2.1% month-over-month. Construction output rose sharply too, up 1.8% on the month. These figures should cause an upward revision in Q4 GDP, which was initially estimated at 0.6% by the ONS. However industrial and construction sectors make very little contribution to UK GDP. So the expected revision, due on the 23rd February, is likely to be small. Nevertheless, macro data since the Brexit vote has remained resilient despite an uncertain economic outlook. If the more up-to-date data next week imply that growth has been maintained at the start of this year, then the pound may stage a more meaningful comeback, especially against the euro. The latest measures of consumer inflation, earnings, employment and retail sales will all be released between Tuesday and Friday. We will also have GDP data from Germany and the Eurozone on Tuesday to consider, too.

Political uncertainty in Europe could weigh on EUR/GBP

With the European Central Bank recently reiterating its dovish stance despite improvement in Eurozone data and the Bank of England sounding a little bit less dovish than before, the EUR/GBP could very well weaken going forward, especially as the political focus also shifts slightly away from the UK and more towards mainland Europe. The key theme in the Western political landscape over the past several years has been a rise in radical right-wing politics. In Europe, the UK has already opted to leave the European Union and now there is a danger that others might join them, too. Indeed, the political focus is towards mainland Europe with elections in France, Germany and Netherlands all coming up this year. Concerns over France leaving the Union is the biggest threat, with Marine le Pen’s National Front party gaining popularity. These concerns may keep a lid on the euro, even if we see further improvement in Eurozone data.

EUR/GBP more likely to head towards 0.80 than 0.90, we think

But timing these fundamental factors when it comes to trading is very difficult, if not impossible. Luckily, this is where technical analysis comes handy. Apart from the fact that the EUR/GBP was unable to hold above 0.90 and the subsequent breakdown of support at 0.8850-60 which later turned into resistance, we don’t have a lot of other long-term bearish things to say about the cross. Indeed, the long-term trend line is still in place and price is still holding its own above the rising 200-day moving average. Nevertheless, because of the above fundamental reasons, we are of the view that the EUR/GBP is probably heading lower in the coming weeks and months. We will maintain this view so long as the EUR/GBP remains inside the bearish channel, which means therefore that even if price rises to the top of this channel at around 0.87, the medium term bearish view would still remain valid. We think that at this stage it is more likely for the EUR/GBP to drop to 0.80 than to revisit 0.90 again.

But even in the short-term outlook there is a strong possibility that the EUR/GBP will not be able to rise all the way to the top of the bearish channel given the recent weakness in price action. Indeed, today’s bounce towards the top of its short-term range at 0.8550 may well mark the high for today’s session, before we potentially see further weakness in the days and possibly weeks to come. On the downside, the key level that needs to break down is at 0.85. Once this condition is settled then the EUR/GBP could head towards some of the support levels shown on the chart (in blue) with the shaded region around 0.8305-35 being the immediate bearish objective.

17.02.10 eurgbp

Related tags: EUR/GBP trading Technical Analysis Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/GBP articles

Research
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP technical analysis: European open – Nov 9, 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
November 9, 2023 04:47 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    WTI crude oil, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 09/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 9, 2023 04:31 AM
      interest_rates_02
      EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 31, 2023 05:22 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 30, 2023 07:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.