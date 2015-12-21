EUR GBP Bulls look like they re on the nice list this Christmas

With a complete data void and generally slow trading conditions, traders couldn’t be blamed for only keeping one eye on the markets today (perhaps with […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 21, 2015 7:21 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

With a complete data void and generally slow trading conditions, traders couldn’t be blamed for only keeping one eye on the markets today (perhaps with the other on some last second online shopping ahead of the holidays), but we’ve actually seen a bit of movement. Beyond the aforementioned drop to a fresh 11-year low in Brent crude oil, the euro also caught a bid today.

The widely-followed EUR/USD pair tacked on about 70 pips early in late European trade, but traders should also be monitoring EUR/GBP, which has hit a 2-month high of its own. Trading higher for the fifth out of the last six trading days, the European pair appears on track to close above the .7300 level.

As we’ve noted before, the unit has been trapped in a 500-pip sideways range from .6950 up to .7450 for essentially the entire year. After finding a floor at the bottom of the range in late November, bulls now appear well on their way to driving rates back to the top of the range in the mid-.7000s.

Along the way, the next hurdle will be the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the October-November drop at .7380, but assuming that barrier is eclipsed, EUR/GBP could close the year near the top of the range, setting the stage for a very interesting start to 2016.

In terms of fundamental events, the only reports to monitor this week will come from Britain, where traders will get their first glance at November’s public sector borrowing data (tomorrow at 9:30 GMT), followed by the final read on Q3’s current account and GDP figures (Wednesday at 9:30 GMT). Trading volume will inevitably slow down during the holiday season, but bulls definitely look like they’ll be on the “nice list” come Christmas Day.

EURGBPDIALY12-21-2015 2-13-50 PM

Related tags: EUR/GBP MACD Technical Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR/GBP articles

Research
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP technical analysis: European open – Nov 9, 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
November 9, 2023 04:47 AM
    Oil rig on an grey day
    WTI crude oil, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 09/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 9, 2023 04:31 AM
      interest_rates_02
      EUR/USD, EUR/GBP analysis: European open – 31/08/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 31, 2023 05:22 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        August 30, 2023 07:23 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.