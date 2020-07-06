EU indices up this morning TA focus on Rentokil Initial

European stocks report | Lloyds Banking Group | Rentokil Initial | Commerzbank | Air France-KLM...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 6, 2020 4:06 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices up this morning | TA focus on Rentokil Initial

INDICES
Friday, European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 0.78%. Germany's DAX 30 declined 0.64%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.84%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.33%.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
73% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
58% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 64% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
44% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 46% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 0.68pt to 28.27, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Financial Services, Technology, Utilities
3mths relative low: Media

Europe Best 3 sectors
travel & leisure, technology, real estate

Europe worst 3 sectors
personal & household goods, basic resources, automobiles & parts

INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield fell 3bps to -0.43% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 0bp to -25bps (below its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: May Factory Orders MoM, exp.: -25.8%
EC 08:30: Jun Construction PMI, exp.: 39.5
FR 08:30: Jun Construction PMI, exp.: 32.4
GE 08:30: Jun Construction PMI, exp.: 40.1
UK 09:00: Jun New Car Sales YoY, exp.: -89%
UK 09:30: Jun Construction PMI, exp.: 28.9
EC 10:00: May Retail Sales YoY, exp.: -19.6%
EC 10:00: May Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -11.7%
FR 10:00: May Retail Sales YoY, exp.: -31.1%
FR 10:00: May Retail Sales MoM, exp.: -20%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.52%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.53%
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.53%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD rose 1.1275 while GBP/USD slipped to 1.2481. USD/JPY advanced to 107.69.

Spot gold edged down to $1,774 an ounce.

#UK - IRELAND#
Lloyds Banking Group, a British bank, announced that Robin Budenberg, Chairman of The Crown Estate, will succeed Lord Blackwell as Chairman in early 2021. Meanwhile, the bank said Antonio Horta-Osorio has informed the Board of his intention to step down as CEO in 2021.

Barratt Developments, a residential property developer, posted a full-year trading update: "Completion volumes were significantly reduced by the lockdown period with 12,604 total homes including joint ventures completed during the year (2019: 17,856 homes). (...) Our forward order book is strong with total forward sales (including JVs) as at 30 June 2020 of 14,326 homes (30 June 2019: 11,419 homes) at a value of £3,249.7m (30 June 2019: £2,604.1m)."

Aviva, an insurance group, announced the appointment of Amanda Blanc, currently an independent non-executive director  as CEO with immediate effect.

Rentokil Initial, a business services group, said Stuart Ingall-Tombs, currently CFO of the company's North America region, will succeed Jeremy Townsend as CFO on August 14. From a chartist point of view, the share is aiming in direction of its previous all-time high at 535.2p. Moreover, the 20 and 50DMA are bullish and provide support resp. at 499.9p and 488.2p. Above the horizontal support at 470p, look for a further rise towards the previous all-time high at 535.2p and 570.0p in extension.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#GERMANY#
Commerzbank, a banking group, may replace CEO Martin Zielke with corporate clients chief Roland Boekhout, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

#FRANCE#
Air France-KLM, an airline group, said it will cut 6,560 jobs for Air France by the end of 2022 out of a current total of 41,000 and 1,020 jobs over the three years out of the current 2,420 for HOP!.

#SWITZERLAND#
Swisscom's unit Fastweb has agreed to acquire a minority stake in Telecom Italia's secondary grid, which has an enterprise value of 7.5 billion euros, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

#DENMARK#
AP Moller Maersk, a Danish integrated shipping company, was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Deutsche Bank.


Related tags: Equities Forex Commodities Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.