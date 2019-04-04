Equity Handover TEST II

April 4, 2019 9:17 AM
Stock market snapshot as of [08/04/2019 13:18:59]


  • Another soft print of German data saw imports and exports fall hard in February, tilting the balance of sentiment to the cautious side in Europe
  • A such, car shares return some of last week’s optimistic gains, leaving the sector as the region’s deepest underperformer
  • The backdrop is U.S.-China trade talks that ended on Friday with both sides claiming progress, though with no conclusive deal sealed. Discussions are scheduled to resume this week
  • There are key risk events ahead to help investors kick the tires of global economic fundamentals. These include the ECB’s meeting and press conference on Wednesday, when it is widely expected to sit the month out, aside from possible shifts in tone about downside risks. The same day, the Fed’s March meeting minutes will be dissected for more details on balance sheet reduction and any giveaways on FOMC members leaning towards a cut. Elsewhere, markets price almost zero risk that Britain will run out of Article 50 time. The EU is widely expected to grant another extension when the bloc meets on Wednesday, the key uncertainty being how long
  • Wall street stock index futures contracts trade mildly lower with the Dow worst-off, losing 0.3%

Corporate highlights

Date

Time

Event Type

Company

RIC

Event Name

10-Apr-2019

BMO

Earnings Release

Delta Air Lines Inc

DAL.N

Q1 2019 Delta Air Lines Inc Earnings Release

10-Apr-2019

21:15

Sales Release

Costco Wholesale Corp

COST.OQ

March 2019 Costco Wholesale Corp Corporate Sales Release

11-Apr-2019

12:00

Earnings Release

Fastenal Co

FAST.OQ

Q1 2019 Fastenal Co Earnings Release

12-Apr-2019

13:00

Earnings Release

Wells Fargo & Co

WFC.N

Q1 2019 Wells Fargo & Co Earnings Release

12-Apr-2019

BMO

Earnings Release

PNC Financial Services Group Inc

PNC.N

Q1 2019 PNC Financial Services Group Inc Earnings Release

12-Apr-2019

BMO

Earnings Release

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPM.N

Q1 2019 JPMorgan Chase & Co Earnings Release

Economic highlights




