Equity Briefing Lookers Lamprell and FactSet

Car dealer Lookers and oil and gas services provider Lamprell are both due to publish delayed 2020 results this morning, while FactSet is due to release third-quarter results before US markets open later today.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 29, 2021 2:19 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Equity Briefing | Lookers Share Price | Lamprell Share Price | FactSet Share Price

Want the latest news to come to you?

You can get the latest market-moving news and incisive insight sent straight to your inbox every day, including the Equity Briefing, by subscribing to receive our market commentary updates.

Click here to subscribe.

Lookers

Lookers is scheduled to release its 2020 results this morning after having to delay the publication to provide more time for the auditing process to be completed. This will plug the gap between the interim results for 2020, which showed revenue plunged and it entered the red, and the first-quarter of 2021, when its dealerships remained closed because of lockdown.

Analysts are expecting annual revenue to fall to £4.09 billion from £4.79 billion but for its underlying operating profit to rise to £43.3 million from £36.5 million. However, at the bottom-line, it is expected to sink to a reported pretax loss of £11.9 million from a £45.5 million profit.

Still, with 2020 now firmly behind us, the focus will be on how Lookers has performed since its dealerships reopened and the outlook as things start to normalise.

The company said in May that trading had been strong since branches reopened on April 12 and that margins had improved thanks to its cost-cutting efforts. Lookers reported 26.6% like-for-like growth in new car sales in the first four months of 2021 and 32.5% growth in used vehicles. That prompted it to say that it anticipated annual underlying pretax profit to come in significantly better than the £40 million expected by markets at the time.

Lamprell

Lamprell will also release results for 2020 today after having to delay them whilst it negotiated new banking facilities for its three new business units following the recent restructuring, which will be under the spotlight this morning. It now has three distinct divisions, one serving the renewables industry, another oil and gas, and the third focusing on its digital products and services.

Analysts are expecting revenue to jump to $345.0 million from $260.5 million and for it to post Ebitda of just under $1 million compared to the $64.6 million loss booked the year before. More attention will be paid on how it is currently performing after it said in January that trading was steadily improving after being heavily disrupted by the pandemic, which it hopes can set it up for growth in 2021.

FactSet

Meanwhile, FactSet Research will release third-quarter results before US markets open later today.

Everything was headed in the right direction when the company, which provides financial information, released its last update. Revenue grew, margins improved, the value of its annual subscribers expanded, and the company rewarded shareholders with a larger buyback programme and higher dividend.

Analysts are expecting quarterly revenue to rise to $397.9 million from $374.1 million the year before, but for diluted EPS to edge down to $2.58 from $2.63.

Watch for any changes to its guidance that is aiming to deliver organic annual subscription value growth of $70 million to $85 million over the full year and for revenue of between $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion, with EPS of $10.05 to $10.45.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.