Equity Briefing Berkeley Group Joules Group and IHS Markit

Housebuilder Berkeley Group is due to publish full-year results this morning while clothing and homeware designer Joules Group is set to release a pre-close update. Information specialist IHS Markit is due to report second-quarter results later today.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
June 23, 2021 2:14 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Equity Briefing: Berkeley Group, Joules Group and IHS Markit

Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group will report full-year results covering the 12 months to the end of April this morning.

Berkeley shares have significantly underperformed the wider market over the last year, trading up just 2% compared to the 26% rise in the FTSE 350 Construction & Building Materials index. That comes despite the housing sector remaining resilient during the pandemic, with construction allowed to continue during lockdown and the market buoyed by the Stamp Duty holiday.

This is in part because Berkeley has greater exposure to London at a time when people are leaving cities, which has caused a drop in reservations and bookings. Plus, there are concerns that its decision to delay some of its projects until the economy reopened could now cause problems as reports build that materials and labour are harder to get hold of and more expensive.

The housebuilder said in February that benchmark pretax profit should be largely in-line with the £503.7 million reported in the last financial year, but analysts are expecting Berkeley to surprise with a profit of £516.5 million. Still, that will be considerably lower than the £775.2 million booked in 2019.

Berkeley has committed to returning £280 million per year through dividends and buybacks and has done so since 2016.

Joules Group

Joules Group will release a pre-close trading update for the full-year to the end of May today.

The clothing and homewares company revealed in early May that revenue would come in higher than the £187 million expected by analysts and that pretax profit before exceptional items would beat the £4.1 million forecast.

That provides hope that revenue could still grow from the £190.8 million delivered in the previous year and any profit will be welcomed considering it booked a £2 million loss the year before.

It has proven resilient during the pandemic thanks to its online sales and results have also received a boost from the acquisition of homewares firm Garden Trading Co in February, while store sales have picked-up since being allowed to reopen in April.

The focus will be on the outlook now that things are starting to normalise and when Joules Group’s results can return to pre-pandemic levels.

IHS Markit

Later today, before US markets open, IHS Markit will release second-quarter results covering the three months to the end of May.

The company, which deals in providing critical information and data analytics, said it had made a positive start to the year when it released first-quarter results in March as it started to see a strong recovery in its end markets, enough so that it said full-year results would be at the upper end of its guidance ranges.

Analysts are expecting revenue to rise to $1.135 billion in the second quarter from $1.027 billion the year before. Adjusted Ebitda is expected to rise to $505.7 million from $454.0 million while adjusted EPS is forecast to increase to $0.8 from $0.69.

Notably, IHS Markit is currently in the process of merging with S&P Global under a $44 billion deal struck last year, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2021.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: “Magnificent Seven” Q4 2023 Earnings Preview
January 19, 2024 06:24 PM
SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way
January 19, 2024 02:33 PM
EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
January 19, 2024 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 19, 2024 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
January 19, 2024 03:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_07
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
By:
David Scutt
January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 17, 2024 11:36 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 17, 2024 05:00 AM
        japan_06
        USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 17, 2024 12:42 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.