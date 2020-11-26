Earnings Play Zoom Video Communications

Upside breakout from a descending broadening wedge pattern.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 26, 2020 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Zoom Video Communications

On Monday, after market, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is expected to report third quarter EPS of $0.75 compared to $0.09 last year on revenue of approximately $693.4 million vs. $166.6 million in the previous year. The Co is the leader in modern enterprise video communications and its expected move based on front-month options is 14.9%. The last time the company reported earnings the stock surged 40.8%.

Technically speaking, on a daily chart, Zoom Video's stock price broke out to the upside of a descending broadening wedge pattern on Wednesday, November 25th. The RSI has also broken out to the upside of a bearish trendline. The simple moving averages (SMA) are arranged in a mixed to bullish manner, as the 50-day SMA is above the 20-day SMA and the 20-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA. Price will likely advance towards the first resistance level of 505.00. If price can get above 505.00, then its next target would be the record high of roughly 589.00. If price surpasses 589.00, then its first Fibonacci target is 732.00. On the other hand, if price falls below the upper trendline of the descending broadening wedge pattern, it would be a bearish signal. If that occurs then traders should look to 366.00 for a potential bounce. If price fails to rebound off of 366.00, then price could tumble back to 281.00.     



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Stocks Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 27, 2025 04:19 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.