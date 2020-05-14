Earnings Play VF Corp

How to play VF Corp. earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 14, 2020 12:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: VF Corp.

On Friday, before market, VF Corp. (VFC) is anticipated to report 4Q EPS of $0.14 compared to $0.60 the prior year on revenue of approximately $2.3B vs. $3.2B last year. The company's current analyst consensus rating is 14 buys, 14 holds and 0 sells, according to Bloomberg.     

Looking at a daily chart, VF Corp.'s stock price recently broke to the downside of a rising trend line that price has been holding above since mid to late-March. Price tried to cross above the 50-day moving average on two occasions and was rejected both times, a bearish signal. After price was rejected the second time, it broke to the downside of the rising trend line. The RSI is currently sitting below 40, it also recently broke to the downside of a rising trend line that has been in place since mid-March. Price appears to be gaining bearish momentum as it heads toward the $48.00 dollar support level. If price holds below the $56.00 level we anticipate a test of the $48.00 support level and possibly a continuation down towards the 2020 lows at $45.00. 
  


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
Yesterday 10:39 PM
EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 02:03 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX hits an ATH as CPI cools & the Fed comes into focus
Yesterday 01:19 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI hits trend resistance ahead of key macro events
Yesterday 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:23 AM
EUR/USD, gold key levels heading into US inflation, FOMC
Yesterday 05:37 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downward trend
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 05:56 AM
      china_02
      Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
        Australian flag
        ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 2, 2024 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.