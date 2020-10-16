Earnings Play PPG Industries

Look for a pull back and then a bounce off of the rising trendline.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 16, 2020 12:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: PPG Industries

On Monday, PPG Industries (PPG) is anticipated to report third quarter EPS of $1.92 compared to $1.67 a year ago on revenue of approximately $3.7 billion vs. $3.8 billion last year. The company produces paints and coatings, and its current analyst consensus rating is 15 buys, 13 holds and 1 sell, according to Bloomberg.

Looking at a daily chart, in logarithmic scale, PPG's stock price has just made a new record high of 138.39 and has been advancing in a strong uptrend since mid-March. The RSI is over 50 and appears to have halted at the threshold of overbought territory. The overall bias remains bullish, but in the short-term PPG's overbought RSI reading and recent short candlesticks could be hinting that price is getting ready to pull back. Price will likely pull back to the trendline, bounce and continue its climb. The next two targets are at 157.00 and 167.00. If price breaks out to the downside of the bullish trendline, it would be a bearish signal that could send price back to the 117.00 support level. Price could possible rebound off of 117.00 a continue its advance. However, if price breaks below 117.00, then price could fall further to 106.00.                



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly forecast: US recession probability to dictate direction
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Forecast: ISM PMI could set the tone in week ahead
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Bad Economic News is Once Again Bad Bitcoin News - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (August 3 2024)
Yesterday 07:00 AM
VIX Spikes, Yen Surges, Yields Dive: Recession Fears Begin to Take Over
August 2, 2024 04:45 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and ISM Services PMI to set FX tone – Forex Friday
August 2, 2024 12:45 PM
ISM services could guide global sentiment: The Week Ahead
August 2, 2024 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
By:
Fiona Cincotta
July 27, 2024 01:00 PM
    Vote being posted in ballot box
    Weekly equities forecast: French banks, UK housebuilders, bricks and mortar retailers
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 1, 2024 11:12 AM
      Downward trend
      Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 05:56 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.