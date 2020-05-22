Earnings Play Keysight Technologies

On Tuesday, after market, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) is expected to disclose second quarter EPS of $1.13 compared to $1.22 a year ago on revenue of approximately $1.0B vs. $1.1B last year. The company develops electronic measurement devices and software solutions, and its current analyst consensus rating is 9 buys, 11 holds and 3 sells, according to Bloomberg.  

From a technical point of view, Keysight Technologies stock price has been rising inside a bullish trend channel that began to form in early-April. Price appears to be cooling off and is headed to retest the lower trend line, around where the 200-day moving average may end up. Price is anticipated to bounce off of the lower trend line before advancing towards $106.00 and possibly $110.00. If price breaks to the downside of the lower trend line and closes below it, then we may see price fall to the $93.00 support level.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
