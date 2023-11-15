Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones extends gains after PPI, retail sales data

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:10 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.55% at 34915

S&P futures +0.35% at 4474

Nasdaq futures +0.55% at 15893

In Europe

FTSE +0.87% at 7441

Dax +0.32% at 15712

  • US PPI cools to -0.5% MoM, down from 0.4%
  • Retail sales fall -0.1% vs -0.3% expected
  • Biden & Xi Jinping meeting in focus
  • Oil slips despite upbeat China data 

PPI eases, boding well for CPI to cool further

US Stock indices are set to open higher, extending gains from yesterday after the encouraging US inflation report fuels hope that interest rates have peaked.

The three main indices had their best daily performance yesterday in over six months after U S consumer prices came in softer than expected at 3.2% YoY, pulling yields lower. The market is breathing a sigh of relief, and the focus is now shifting to when the Fed could start cutting interest rates.

Data today showed that PPI unexpectedly fell -0.5% MoM in October after rising 0.4T% in September. The data bodes well for CPI to ease further.

Meanwhile, retail sales fell -0.1% MoM, better than the -0.3% forecast, and September saw an upward revision to 0.9%, suggesting that consumers are still resilient and putting the US economy in a sweet spot of cooling inflation and on track to avoid a recession.

Looking ahead, attention will be on a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese premier Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The two will meet for the first time in a year as they attempt to repair a strained relationship. The market will be is looking for any signs that friction is easing between the superpowers as they discuss artificial intelligence, drug-trafficking and military conflicts.

 

Corporate news

Target is set to jump over 14% on the open after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings. The retailer posted adjusted EPS of $2.10 ahead of $1.47 forecast thanks to the lowering of inventory and reining in of costs.

JD.Com, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is set to open almost 4% on the open after the company posted a jump in profits as supply chain difficulties eased.

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis

After finding support on the 200 sma on Friday, the Dow Jones has rebounded higher, testing resistance at 35000, the September high. Buyers need to break above this level to extend gains to 36350 and 36680 the August high. On the downside, support can be seen at 34300, the 100 sma ahead of 34000, the August low and round number.

dow jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD has steadied after steep losses in the previous session as US inflation data cooled by more than forecast. However, today, yields are ticking higher, lifting the greenback from a two-month low versus major peers.

EUR/USD is falling after German wholesale prices cooled, dropping -0.7% MoM after rising 0.2% in September. The data comes after eurozone GDP figures showed that the economy contracted 0.1% in the third quarter, fueling bands that the ECB is also at the end of its rate hiking cycle.

GBP/USD is falling after UK inflation cooled to 4.6% YoY from 6.7%, marking the largest drop in inflation in two years and boosting bets the next move by the BoE will be a rate cut rather than a rate hike. The market is pricing in 25 basis points rate cut in June next year

EUR/USD +0.97% at 1.0795

GBP/USD +1% at 1.24

 

Oil inches lower despite upbeat China data

Oil prices are edging lower after three days of gains on signs that the US, the world's largest oil producer, could be at peak production off setting an improved demand outlook from China.

China's data showed that industrial output increased at a faster pace than expected, and retail sales jumped ahead of expectations, an encouraging sign for the world's second-largest economy and largest importer of oil. The data suggests that recent worries over economic growth in China may be overdone, particularly as the IEA joined OPEC, raising oil demand growth forecasts for this year.

Meanwhile, downward pressure on oil comes from supply worries amid the expectation that the US is near peak production for crude oil.

The EIA will release its first oil inventory report in two weeks later today after a system upgrade prevented the report from being released last week.

WTI crude trades -0.7% at $77.65

Brent trades +0.07% at $81.85

Looking ahead

15:30 US crude oil inventories

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Dow Jones USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook has brightened by signs of peak US inflation
Today 11:20 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
USD/JPY bears eye 150, DAX squares up to its 200-day MA: European open
Today 04:32 AM
Gold glistens as the US dollar plunges (XAU/USD, DXY)
Today 02:02 AM
AUD/USD eyes breakout, bonds yields get smashed post CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Better inflation data sparks rally in Russell 2000 and Nasdaq
Yesterday 06:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Nasdaq100 soars after cooler CPI
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:07 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 inches lower in a subdued start & after Moody's downgrade
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 13, 2023 02:02 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones rises with jobless claims, Powell in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 9, 2023 02:21 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 trades cautiously ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 8, 2023 02:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.